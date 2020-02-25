The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education will hold a public hearing Tuesday on bidding the demolition of the Tinley/Kanesville Building on Eight Street and Avenue G and the remaining parking lot work at Abraham Lincoln High School.
The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the district’s Educational Service Center, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 1600.
It does not appear from the agenda that the board will take action on the projects themselves during Tuesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.