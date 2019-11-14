The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education swore in a new member, elected officers and bid a retiring board member farewell during an organizational meeting that followed its regular meeting Tuesday.
District Court Judge Craig Dreismeier conducted the swearing in of new board member Jill Shudak and returning members David Coziahr, Chris LaFerla and Troy Arthur.
LaFerla nominated Coziahr to serve another term as president, and Arthur seconded the motion. Board members then voted unanimously to re-elect him.
Arthur nominated LaFerla to serve another term as vice president, and member John Minshall seconded it. Members unanimously re-elected him, also.
Dean Wilson, the district’s director of finance, was again elected to serve as board secretary.
During its regular meeting, the board recognized retiring member Bill Grove for his 11 years of service.
Grove worked as a teacher and principal and retired in 2004 as superintendent of Eldora-New Providence Community Schools after a 39-year career in education. He was first elected to the board in 2008.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo called Grove an “outstanding board member” and said, “Our school board and students have all benefited from his leadership.”
“You have made a difference, and we want to thank you for being that difference-maker,” she said.
Coziahr said Grove brought a perspective that only a superintendent could.
“He was able to (raise) our board to a level of achievement we hadn’t achieved for many years,” he said.
Lisa Bartusek, executive director of the Iowa Association of School Boards, said Grove had advocated for schools on the state level and was “always willing to go the extra mile.”
LaFerla said Grove had helped him feel at home when LaFerla first joined the board.
“Bill made me feel very welcome,” he said.
