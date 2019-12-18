Local school districts now have their final certified enrollment numbers for the current school year, and enrollment is up at both Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community Schools.
There was a delay as the Iowa Department of Education revised the numbers according to new procedures.
Council Bluffs Community School District’s certified enrollment was finalized at 9,122.09 students, an increase of 68.18 students from last year, the school district reported. Earlier statistics from the state indicated an increase of 83 students.
The enrollment increase reverses a two-year slide. The last two official counts showed drops of 71 students in fall 2018 and 130 in fall 2017.
Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo attributed the upswing to two major factors: larger beginning groups of graduating classes and a smaller open-enrollment gap. Kindergarten and first grade have the most students — about 700 each. In addition, the district is losing fewer students to open enrollment and gaining more from other districts.
The number of resident students open-enrolling to other districts has declined every year since 2012, according to the district. This year, another 18 more resident students remained in the school district. At the same time, the number of students open-enrolling into the district from other school districts hit an all-time high of 306 students, up 14 from last year. The net effect was that the gap between students going out and coming in shrank by 32 students.
Lewis Central’s overall enrollment rose to 2,948.32 students, up 57.58 from last year, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist. That’s up four students from the state’s earlier number.
Statistics show that 52.1 more resident students are attending Lewis Central this year. The number of students open-enrolling into the district rose by six, reaching 641. However, the number open-enrolling out increased to 317.4, up 30.3. Lewis Central still has a large net gain from open enrollment, but the margin shrank from 347 last year to 323.6 this year, a drop of 23.4 students.
Certified enrollment is an official count used to determine funding from the state, called State Supplemental Aid. Unfortunately, increases this fall won’t translate into more funding for the current school year, but they will mean higher state funding for the districts for the 2020-21 schoolyear.
“The increase in enrollment is exciting news for our school district,” Murillo said. “We are so proud to serve even more students in our schools, with all of the opportunities we provide. We also know that students are attracted to the variety of Diploma Plus One Pathways we offer to all students while they are in high school.”
These include the TradeWorks Academies at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools, the Early College Academy, the Certificate Advancement Programs in health sciences and culinary arts in partnership with Iowa Western Community College and the many college credit opportunities in Advanced Placement and concurrent enrollment courses, she said.
“The increase in enrollment and the increase in associated funding will allow us to continue to invest in our students as they achieve more,” Murillo said.
Lewis Central is also glad to seen an increase, Black said.
“We are happy with the enrollment increase,” he said. “This enables us to continue to fund the outstanding services we provide to students attending Lewis Central.”
