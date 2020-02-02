Iowa school districts received their state profiles this week, and the reports included plenty of good news for Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts, as well as a few challenges.
The profiles from the Iowa Department of Education, based on the previous schoolyear, became the state’s annual rating system for schools in 2015, replacing the State Report Card. That was part of the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act.
In the Council Bluffs Community School District, two schools — Hoover and Rue Elementary Schools — repeated as “High Performing” schools in this year’s report, achieving composite scores of 64.76 and 65.23, respectively. Several other schools moved to higher categories.
“High Performing” is the report’s second-highest of six categories, which correspond to an overall score based on achievement, proficiency, growth, participation in assessments, English language learner progress toward proficiency, conditions for learning, graduation rate and postsecondary readiness.
“We were really excited for our profile we received this year,” said Superintendent Vickie Murillo. “We are the only Urban Education Network school district that didn’t have a ‘Needs Improvement’ school,” she said, acknowledging that there is still more work to do on improving the schools.
The Urban Education Network is a group of the eight largest school districts in the state by enrollment.
Crescent Elementary, which scored 57.4, jumped from “Needs Improvement” — the second-lowest category — to “Commendable” — the third-highest level — leap-frogging over the “Acceptable” category.
“The Crescent staff is very proud of our students and excited by the momentum and growth in reading and math on our most recent Iowa Performance Profile,” said Principal Mariah Schroder.
“You really have to move the needle on achievement in order to move up a category,” said Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer.
Five schools – Kirn Middle School and Franklin, Lewis & Clark, Longfellow and Roosevelt Elementary Schools — moved up from “Acceptable” to “Commendable,” scoring 56.37, 58.64, 55.99, 60.58 and 56.66, respectively.
“Kirn’s designation as a ‘commendable’ school is a reflection of the outstanding teaching and learning that occurs daily at Kirn,” said Principal Kerry Newman. “I am extremely proud of our school community of educators, students, parents and partners and our commitment to academic success.”
Four schools – Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools, Wilson Middle School and Carter Lake Elementary — climbed from “Needs Improvement” to “Acceptable” with scores of 50, 50.71, 50.9 and 53.71, respectively.
“We are very pleased to move up a level on the Iowa School Performance Profile,” Abraham Lincoln Principal Bridgette Bellows said. “Our teachers work tirelessly to provide students with high-quality, comprehensive learning experiences that support continued academic growth and prepare students for life after high school.”
“We take tremendous pride in the academic growth that our students are making,” Carter Lake Elementary Principal Doreen Knuth said. “It is satisfying to see that the focused effort of the dedicated Carter Lake Elementary staff and students is making a difference.”
“Carter Lake has actually gone up two levels in three years,” Vorthmann said.
One school — Edison Elementary — slipped from “Commendable” to “Acceptable with a score of 54.2.” Five schools — A.L., College View Elementary, Edison, Franklin and Wilson Middle School — were targeted because of inadequate growth among students with individual education plans, and Wilson was also targeted because of inadequate growth by English language learners working toward proficiency and by multiracial students.
Council Bluffs students’ average growth in math on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress ranked in the 56th percentile, according to the profile. Average growth in reading ranked in the 47th percentile. The state average for both was the 50th percentile.
On the statewide assessment, 60.94% of Council Bluffs students scored proficient or higher in math, while the state average was 70.16%. The percentage of Bluffs students scoring proficient in English Language Arts was 56.32%, and the state average was 69.81%.
On the postsecondary readiness index, 67.81% of students took Advanced Placement, concurrent enrollment, postsecondary enrollment or International Baccalaureate courses, while the state average was 76.46%. Only 47.24% took the ACT or SAT test, compared to a state average of 63.28%. ACT or SAT success, defined as receiving a 22 composite score on the ACT or a 1,110 on the SAT, was achieved by 39.11%, and the state average was 50.59%. The percentage of those concentrating on career-technical education was 64.38%, compared to the state average of 64.2%.
Council Bluffs’ four-year graduation rate slipped less than 1%, falling from 88.42% to 87.01%. Its five-year graduation rate went up a smidge, from 90.03% to 90.51%.
In Lewis Central Community School District, two schools moved up and two slid down. Lewis Central High School climbed from “Commendable” to “High Performing,” and Lewis Central Middle School rose from “Acceptable” to “Commendable” with scores of 65.01 and 57.92, respectively.
Superintendent Eric Knost was pleased that the high school achieved at such a high level.
“We’re very happy to see where they landed,” he said.
However, Titan Hill Intermediate and Kreft Primary Schools both fell from “High Performing” to “Acceptable,” both with scores of 53.1. Like several Council Bluffs schools, Titan Hill was targeted because of inadequate growth by students using an individual education plan. Despite the challenge of teaching students who have their own built-in challenges, Knost said, “we need to do better.”
Lewis Central students’ average growth in math on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress ranked in the 54th percentile, according to the profile. Their average growth in reading ranked in the 59th percentile.
The percent scoring proficient in math on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress was 71.91%, while the state average was 70.16%. The percent scoring proficient in English language arts was 73.75%, easily topping the state average of 69.81%.
On the postsecondary readiness index, 74.76% of students took Advanced Placement, concurrent enrollment, postsecondary enrollment or International Baccalaureate courses, while the state average was 76.46%. Students who took the ACT or SAT test totaled 75.73%, far surpassing the state average of 63.28%. ACT or SAT success, defined as receiving a 22 composite score on the ACT or a 1,110 on the SAT, was achieved by 53.21%, topping the state average of 50.59%. The percentage of students concentrating on career-technical education was 52.43%, trailing the state average of 64.2%.
Lewis Central’s four-year graduation rate dropped, from 93.33% to 91.81%. However, its five-year rate climbed from 94.44% to 95.73%.
Knost was upbeat about Lewis Central’s profile.
“In the vast majority of the measures, the district is above the state average,” he said.
Knost noted that the profile is an informative, but imperfect, reflection of student achievement.
“These performance profiles primarily serve as (fulfillment) of state and federal accountability,” he said. “It’s not a complete picture. There’s no doubt it’s useful information. I kind of view that as a snapshot.”
Tracking a student’s performance throughout the schoolyear provides a more accurate view of their achievement, he said.
