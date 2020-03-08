A Council Bluffs school named after one of the city’s most prominent native sons — a long-time Council Bluffs physician, a man who had risen to the rank of three-star general with the Army and who had been nominated to serve as vice president of the United States — will soon be no more.
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education decided recently to seek bids for the demolition of the empty Tinley Building.
As the $350,000 building at the corner of North Eighth Street and Avenue G, was nearing completion in 1953 to replace the Eighth Street School built in 1882, the school board voted to approve the recommendation of the school’s faculty, the PTA and children attending the school to name the school after Dr. Mathew A. Tinley.
According to Diane Ostrowski, naming the school after Tinley, a physician and retired Army general, was a change from the norm as most schools were named after presidents or well-known educators.
Tinley, then 77, was born in 1876 in Council Bluffs and graduated from Council Bluffs High School in 1894. He was one of eight children of Mathew Hugh and Rose (Dolan) Tinley, both natives of Ireland.
He began his military career with participation in the high school’s voluntary cadet company. Shortly after his graduation from high school, he joined the Dodge Light Guards, 3rd Iowa Infantry, as a private. By the time of the Spanish-American War in 1898, he had been promoted to serve as his company’s first sergeant.
Tinley had begun medical school at the University of Nebraska in 1894 but dropped out in 1898 when he was called to active duty for the Spanish-American War.
After military training in Des Moines, he was sent to the Philippines as a second lieutenant with the 51st Iowa Volunteer Infantry. He returned as a first lieutenant. Tinley was mustered out of active duty but was promoted to captain before going back to the National Guard.
He resumed his medical education, graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1902 before pursuing postgraduate work in New York City specializing in obstetrics. He returned to Council Bluffs to start his medical practice at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in 1903.
Then Capt. Tinley was promoted to major and given command of the 3rd Battalion of his regiment. He left his medical practice to serve for a short time on the Mexican border as a lieutenant colonel with the 3rd Iowa Infantry in February 1917.
In August of that year, he was ordered to Europe with the 42nd Rainbow Division. In October 1917 he was promoted to colonel and given command of the 168th Infantry of the 42nd Division. After nearly two years in the expeditionary force and in occupation of Germany, Col. Tinley returned in May 1919.
On July 7, 1921, Tinley earned his first general’s star and was given command of the 67th Infantry Brigade. He earned his second star and was given command of the National Guard’s 34th Division in 1924.
A Democrat, Tinley was supported for nomination as a candidate for vice president of the United States at the national Democratic convention in 1932. He withdrew in favor of John Nance Garner of Texas.
Tinley ended his military career as a three-star lieutenant general but came out of retirement in 1940 to command the Iowa State Guard.
He was chief of staff at Jennie Edmundson Hospital at one time and, until her death, had been associated in medical practice with his sister, Dr. Mary Tinley. She cared for his patients while he was absent for military service.
Always know as “Dr. Mat,” Tinley is believed to be the only Iowa Army combat officer who was simultaneously a practicing physician. His military service spanned more than 45 years, with almost four years in federal military service.
Mathew Adrian Tinley died in Council Bluffs on March 11, 1956.
