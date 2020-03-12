The Council Bluffs Community School District's Show Choir Extravaganza for this evening at Thomas Jefferson High School has been postponed.
This event includes Abraham Lincoln High School, Thomas Jefferson, Wilson and Kirn Middle School show choirs.
"The difficult decision was made in an effort to prevent potential spread of COVID-19 at large gatherings. The district will attempt to reschedule later this school year," the Abraham Lincoln High School activities Twitter account today.
