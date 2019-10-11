The Council Bluffs Community Alliance and Western Iowa Labor Federation will host a public forum for school board candidates from 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 24, in meeting room A of the Council Bluffs Public Library.
All five candidates seeking seats on the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Board of Education have been invited, and all have agreed to attend the forum.
The public is asked to submit questions for responses by school board candidates. The more questions the better. Those submitting questions are asked to put “School Board Forum” in the subject line.
Individuals wishing to submit questions should email them to Mike Yowell at myowell@npdodge.com.
