For some families, it’s a tradition to build a gingerbread house at Christmastime.
It’s also a tradition at College View Elementary School.
In fact, it has been since the school opened in 2011, according to kindergarten teacher Jennifer Pearce, who transferred to College View from Edison Elementary the following year. And the students love it.
“It’s one of their favorite events of the year,” she said.
All three kindergarten sections and the preschool had their gingerbread workshops in operation Friday. Parents were invited to come to the school and help their children with the activity, Principal Amy Glime said. A few former College View students now in middle or high school volunteered to be there to help students whose parents didn’t make it.
Pearce started the event by reading “Gingerbread Christmas,” by Jan Brett.
“We’ve been reading a lot of gingerbread stories,” Pearce said. “This is during our ‘How We Express Ourselves’ unit. This is a way for them to express themselves through art and decorating.”
Then, gingerbread kits were handed out. The kits included empty half-pint milk cartons, graham crackers, canisters of frosting and a bag of marshmallows, gumdrops and other candy. The crackers became siding on the carton, frosting was the glue and the sweets were used as decorations. A styrofoam plate was used as a base.
Bob Gale was there helping his son, Johnny, build a house.
“I’ve been looking forward to coming and doing this with him all year,” he said. Gale had also built a house with his daughter, Elizabeth, who’s in preschool.
At the next table, Aveaha White, another kindergartner, was working on her house and sticking marshmallows to the plate to simulate snow. Her brother, Avin, a preschooler, and her mother, Marnesha, were helping.
Ryan Waterkotte was watching his daughter, Charli, decorate her house. She put two little candy canes back to back on one side of her gingerbread house and made a simple design with some of the candy. She used a mini sour rainbow belt for a door.
And, as the students headed home for winter break, they got to take their delectable creations with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.