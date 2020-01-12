The number of new structures at Iowa Western Community College built during Dan Kinney’s presidency is staggering.
Here is a list of facilities constructed:
Stuart Hall, 1999; Lewis Hall and Kanesville Arena, 2000; Arts Center, 2001; Aviation Center, 2003; Page-Fremont Center in Shenandoah, Cass County Center in Atlantic, 2005; Reiver Suites Phase I, 2006; Reiver Suites Phase II, Reiver Suites Phase III, 2008; Shelby County Center College Park construction in Harlan, Reiver Suites Phase IV, new student center, 2009; Reiver Suites II Phase I, establishment of Nursing Center of Excellence, 2011; Reiver Suites II Phase II, 2012; Kinney Hall, Reiver Tower, 2015; establishment of industrial lab in Clarinda, 2016 (renamed Fred Lisle Center for Advanced Manufacturing in 2018); Reiver Athletic Performance Center, 2017; Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center, 2019; plus storage and maintenance buildings.
There have also been numerous additions, renovations and remodels, including the following:
Looft Hall addition, Clarinda Center renovation, 1998; Dodge Hall addition, 2002; Dodge Hall addition, 2006; addition to Kanesville, renovation of Page-Fremont County Center, 2008; remodel of administrative offices, 2011; Arts Center addition, biology labs in Clark Hall, student welcome center, 2012; Shelby County renovation for STEM Lab, Ashley Hall renovation, 2015; renovation of Lewis and Hoover halls, 2017.
