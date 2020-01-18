A new automotive building, renovation of Dodge Hall and parking ramp for the Looft Hall-Reiver Tower area may be in Iowa Western Community College’s future — if future leaders follow an updated Master Facilities Plan approved Monday by its board of trustees.
Of course, the board would have to act on individual projects and funding mechanisms to implement the plan.
The road map, developed in consultation with architects with input from faculty, is a working document and is “not set in stone,” the introduction states. It was last updated in 2016.
Phase I: Next 1-2 years
A new building is needed to house the automotive and diesel technology programs, which are outgrowing their current quarters in Dodge Hall, President Dan Kinney said. The facilities plan lists an estimated cost of $15 million for the project.
“We’re really at a point where we have to limit enrollment in those programs,” he said. “There’s no place to expand that building.”
The vacated space in Dodge Hall would then need to be remodeled to accommodate an expanded construction trades program, as well as HVAC, electrical technology and perhaps welding, Kinney said. The cost for that was estimated at $10 million.
Interest in the diesel technology program has “increased dramatically” in the past six or seven years, said Clint Meyer, program director. The number of students entering the program each year has gone from 18-22 to 30-40, he said — except last year, when the number dropped to 17. This year, the number of first-year students rebounded to 32.
“We have an area that works really good for 20 to 25 students,” he said.
Instead, he has 46 students, and the group may need to work on an engine, transmission, chassis and axle at the same time, Meyer said.
“Sometimes we have to put off working on a truck chassis” because of the room a whole truck takes up, he said.
Meanwhile, the automotive technology program has 30 to 35 students.
There is strong demand for diesel technicians, Meyer said.
“You’ve got a lot of current employees that are getting to that retirement age,” he said.
Employers are looking for qualified workers, and students who complete the program can start at $14 to $20 per hour, Meyer said.
Phase I also calls for phased replacement of furniture and floor coverings in Reiver Tower for $1.5 million and Reiver Suites for an annual cost of $500,000.
The college also needs to repair or replace existing parking lots on the Council Bluffs Campus and at the Cass County Center in Atlantic at an estimated cost of $3 million.
“What you see there in the next few years is an awful lot of maintenance,” Kinney said.
Phase II: Next 3-5 years
The plan calls for construction of a parking garage near Looft Hall and Reiver Tower at a cost of $9.5 million.
“We have a real parking issue with the student center and with Kinney Hall for that part of the campus,” Kinney said. “Right now, if you go to Looft Hall — if there is anything going on — parking is a really big issue. That’s why we need to get a parking garage over there.”
A parking garage would have a smaller footprint than a parking lot, one of the board members pointed out.
The college needs to add field lights in the soccer and track complex and build more restrooms, concession areas and storage space. Grass on softball, baseball and soccer fields is to be replaced with turf. The estimated cost for these upgrades is $5 million.
Supporters are raising money for the field lights, which may expedite things, Kinney said.
“That part of the project may get moved up,” he said.
Students see a need for more space for outdoor recreation, the plan states. That may mean upgrading existing practice fields to be used by the general student population.
As schools seek more job training for students and partnerships form, plans could be drawn up for a regional career academy to meet area labor needs at a possible cost of $3 million.
During the three- to five-year time frame, the college may need to repair or replace some HVAC equipment at an estimated cost of $2 million. A reserve fund could be set up for emergency/urgent repairs. An inventory of facility roofs, HVAC systems and plumbing should be taken to help with planning, the plan suggests.
Phase III: Next 6-10 years
Depending on program needs and student population, the college may need to build additional classroom and/or lab space at a possible cost of $20 million. Housing needs would also need to be monitored.
An additional parking ramp might need to be built and could replace some of the surface parking. That pavement could then be returned to green space. The cost was estimated at $15 million.
Private funds could be raised to help Lewis Central Community School District expand and/or upgrade its stadium, which Iowa Western also uses. Possible cost could be $3 million, but it would not come from taxpayers’ money, Kinney said.
