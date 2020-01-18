Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&