Residents of Council Bluffs Community School District may have noticed a new magazine in their mail during the past two weeks.
It may have been a periodical they recently subscribed to, or it may have been the inaugural issue of the school district’s new Achieve magazine.
The publication was introduced with financial support from the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation and community donors.
“We are proud to share the stories of our students, staff and accomplishments through the new Achieve magazine,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “This is one way we can connect with our community members who are not involved in our schools at this time. We want district residents, families of students not yet in school, people new to our community and those who no longer have children or grandchildren in our schools to know about the educational opportunities we are providing to our students and how our schools play a role in strengthening our community.”
The magazine explains opportunities the district provides for students to earn college credit while in high school by following the Diploma Plus One Pathways. These include the Early College Academy, College Credit Acceleration and Certificate Advancement programs and the TradeWorks Academy.
Murillo’s goal is for students to earn a high school diploma and another credential at the same time so they will have a head start on the path to success.
The first issue also highlights the Kirn Middle School renovation project and student achievement as measured by the Measure of Academic Progress and the Iowa School Performance Profile and puts a spotlight on students who excel in academics or in sports, music or various other extracurricular activities.
It also recognizes teachers and staff members who are “living the mission” and outstanding alumni, including the district’s 2019 Community Impact Award winner, Brandy Wallar, and alumni selected for induction into the Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High School halls of fame.
In Achieve, the school district also shares how the district, school board and community have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic to provide learning materials, meals, employee pay during closures and child care.
“The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation is proud to sponsor the Achieve magazine,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation. “In pursuit of our mission to support the children, families and staff of the Council Bluffs Community School District, it is important for our community to hear the stories of the incredible things happening in our schools every day.”
Said Murillo, “We appreciate that Iowa Western Community College purchased an ad in the publication and are grateful for the financial support of our Council Bluffs Schools Foundation to print and send this to district residents.”
David Coziahr, president of the Council Bluffs Board of Education, said the quarterly publication is an “effective way to share the good things” that are happening in the school district.
“It showcases many of the ways the school district is providing more opportunities for our students in and out of the classroom, and shines a spotlight on some of our outstanding staff members who are dedicated to helping our students achieve more,” he said.
The magazine can be viewed in its entirety on the school district’s website at cb-schools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.