The Council Bluffs Community School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
The designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students, according to a press release from the school district. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the district submitted an application that detailed the breadth of music offerings, public showcases and support for school music programs. Responses were reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
The school district was one of only five in the state to receive this designation, according to Superintendent Vickie Murillo.
“We are proud to provide an impressive array of music education and performance experiences for students at all grade levels,” she said. “We have outstanding music teachers who lead enriching music programs for our students.”
Michaela Hill, visual and performing arts curriculum specialist, submitted the application on behalf of the school district, the press release stated.
“This award highlights the emphasis on fine arts within our school district as well as within the community,” Hill said. “We want to celebrate our variety of music programs, and share how music education is an important part of so many of our students’ enriching school experience.“
Vocal music opportunities are provided to all elementary school students, the release stated. At the middle and high school levels, nearly 400 students participate in band, 213 play in orchestra and 450 students sing in choir, with 212 students participating in show choirs.
The variety of experiences students have to showcase their talents include the all-city band, orchestra and vocal music festivals, district-wide Fine Arts Talent Showcase, parades and community performances. Student musicians compete in area and state contests and audition for honor bands.
Partnerships with area professional arts organizations have further extended musical opportunities. Students can participate in the Omaha Symphony Music Mentor program, Omaha Area Youth Orchestras, Holland Center Link Up and Omaha Performing Arts Musical Explorers, among other programs.
According to NAMM, research into music education continues to demonstrate educational, cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. Music enhances students’ capacities for conflict resolution, teamwork and giving and receiving constructive criticism.
“In addition to improving overall academic achievement, music education provides a unique opportunity for students to engage (in) and improve social interactions,” said Elmer Ellefson, vocal music teacher at Abraham Lincoln High School. “Individual effort and responsibility towards a group goal encourages teamwork in a creative setting.”
In the announcement prepared by NAMM, the Best Communities for Music Education designation recognizes that the Council Bluffs School District is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
