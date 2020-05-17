An audit of Council Bluffs Community School District facilities found an estimated $13,724,770 in repairs, replacements and upgrades that architects and engineers recommend doing in the next five years.
“I think it’ll be almost a 10-year plan to do the $13 million things we need to address,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said when Darrel Meyer of Meyer Building Solutions presented the report during the Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday. “We do not have the money to address everything at once.”
The main source of funding for the work will be the district’s physical plant and equipment levy, she said. However, multiple funding streams may be used for some projects.
A team that included Meyer Building Solutions, HGM Architecture and Engineering Technologies inspected the buildings, and staff members of the district’s Technology and Facilities, Maintenance and Custodial Services Departments compiled the report.
The team recommended that security system controls at all buildings be upgraded to match the new ones at the Madison Campus and the renovation at Kirn Middle School at a total cost of $870,000 and security surveillance systems and cameras be upgraded at an estimated cost of $535,000.
“The security access control model is for a switch from keys to a badge,” Murillo said. “This will allow teachers to enter and exit the building safely.”
Whenever a badge is scanned, the system will record who is entering or leaving the building, she said. Another urgent matter is upgrading fire alarm systems at some of the buildings at a total cost of $348,000. Many do not have the number of smoke detectors required by Iowa law, the report stated.
“There’s some safety-related things that the district probably needs to address,” Meyer told the Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday.
Auditors recommended the school district upgrade classroom technology over five years at an estimated cost of $717,000, computer networks at a cost of $315,000, telephone systems for about $400,000 and telecommunications closets for $46,500.
The district would like to have mobile internet boards so classrooms can be rearranged, if desired, and so teachers can interact with them, Murillo said. “We want to make sure the classrooms have updated technology so it’s equipped as it should be. The community has really (supported) the district with having some great learning environments, and we want to take care of those.”
Many of the big-ticket items, though, fell under facility infrastructure. The team saw a need for $2.8 million in repair and replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems over five years and repair and replacement of parking lots totaling $2.4 million over five years. Some projects will probably be done in phases, like the Abraham Lincoln High School paving work has been.
And regular maintenance can help keep issues from becoming as big, Meyer said.
“We would recommend that a preventative maintenance plan be developed,” he said.
The administration and Board of Education will work together to develop a road map for addressing the various needs, Murillo said.
