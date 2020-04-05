Wilson and Kirn Middle Schools have received authorization as International Baccalaureate World Schools.
The achievement capped two years of candidacy for each school.
“We are proud that our middle schools have achieved authorization as International Baccalaureate World Schools,” said Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools. “The staff members have worked diligently to meet this goal, and our students are fortunate to be part of such collaborative learning communities.”
Wilson Principal Michael Naughton credited his staff with bringing the world focus to student learning.
“Through the hard work of our staff, led by our IB coordinator, Erin Eckholt, Wilson was authorized in October of this schoolyear,” he said.
“As an International Baccalaureate candidate school the past two years, our students have had tremendous opportunities to engage in their learning and take action in their community,” Naughton said. “Classes such as Community Project, Genius Hour and Design allow students to explore their curiosities, research and design solutions to their questions, find ways to share their learning and impact the global community.
“The authorization means Wilson has met the components required to be a member of the International Baccalaureate Global Schools,” he said.
Kirn received authorization after officials from the International Baccalaureate organization visited the school in January.
“We are thrilled with our recent authorization,” said Kirn Principal Kerry Newman. “Under the leadership of our IB coordinator, Sarah Sealock, our teachers created units of inquiry in all curricular areas and cross-curricular units that engaged, challenged and connected students. Our students have embraced and been recognized for demonstrating the traits of the Learner Profile.
“Being authorized signifies that we have met all of the requirements to be named an IB World School,” Newman said. “This included comprehensive training and school-specific planning over the past two years. Prior to authorization, students were experiencing the benefits of an IB education.”
The program is now fully developed to do the following:
• Focus on learners — IB is a student-centered program that promotes healthy relationships, ethical responsibility and personal challenge
• Develop effective approaches to teaching and learning — IB programs help students to develop the attitudes and skills they need for both academic and personal success
• Work within global contexts — IB programs increase understanding of languages and cultures and explore globally significant ideas and issues; this includes regular participation in Spanish class
• Explore significant content — Learning occurs through units of inquiry that are broad and balanced, conceptual and connected
Kirn teachers became further enlightened about the IB concept when IB officials visited the school in January, the administration said in a letter to parents.
“The team provided us with insights on our program implementation strengths and recommendations,” the letter stated. “One of our strengths was in the area of the school environment. The team highlighted that our school has built a stimulating learning environment based on understanding and respect throughout the school community. This commendation is a result of the hard work of our entire staff. Our teachers have implemented numerous IB units and tasks that highlighted cross-curricular connections and focused on real-world scenarios.
“We have also spent time having students reflect on their own learning and skill development,” the letter stated. “Our eighth-grade community projects class had its first community showcase. This event provided a great opportunity for students to discuss the action they took in the community and practice their communication skills.”
The International Baccalaureate program aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring youth to help create a better world through intercultural understanding and respect.
Students still learn what students learn at other Council Bluffs schools, but an emphasis is placed on thinking critically and considering how events impact their communities and the world.
