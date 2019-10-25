Candidates for the school boards in Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts shared a little about themselves and visited with guests during a meet-and-greet session Wednesday at the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
Participants from the Council Bluffs race included incumbents Troy Arthur, David Coziahr and Chris LaFerla and challenger Jill Shudak. Challenger Richard Dallinger was not present, and write-in candidate Ryan Batt was not included.
Lewis Central participants included incumbents Amie Adkins and Brian Stoufer and challenger Travis Houseton. Incumbent Daryl Weilage was unable to attend but sent campaign materials.
At the direction of Interim Chamber CEO Tom Hanafan, each candidate introduced themselves and gave a brief statement before mingling with the modest crowd and talking to people on a more intimate level.
Arthur has been on the Council Bluffs Board of Education for eight years and is running for a third term. He has also served on local boards and committees.
“I had the great fortune of being president when (Superintendent) Dr. (Vickie) Murillo was hired,” he said. “I’m really proud of the changes we’ve made.”
Arthur’s wife, Christy, is a robotics coach at Wilson Middle School, and he has helped with the teams and competitions. He grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He wants to explore how the board can continue to improve Council Bluffs.
Coziahr has been on the Council Bluffs School Board since 2004 and is currently serving as president. He saw the district improve its graduation rates for 10 years in a row and reduce its drop-out rate. Under Murillo, the board has set its sights on a new vision, Coziahr said.
“We’ve envisioned what it looks like for all students to graduate with a diploma and some additional credential,” he said.
The achievement would give students a leg up on those graduating with just a high school diploma — and especially students who complete an associate’s degree through the district’s Early College Academy, Coziahr said.
“It would take a big burden off of them, as far as college debt,” he said.
LaFerla is seeking his second term on the board and is currently serving as vice president. He is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs and a graduate of Thomas Jefferson.
“I am unapologetically supportive of our school district,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of great things — especially since Dr. Murillo came.”
LaFerla feels the board is “governing our most precious resource — kids.”
Shudak grew up and attended school in Underwood but sees Council Bluffs as her hometown, she said.
“It’s where I decided to put roots down and settle in the community,” she said.
Shudak is the fourth generation of her family from the Council Bluffs area, she said. She has lived in Council Bluffs for seven years since she returned to the area after living in Chicago for a few years.
She has volunteered at a local homeless shelter and at Hoover Elementary School, where she helped students with crafts.
Adkins has been a member of the Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education since 2005, except for a few years after she moved out of her director district and before the school district decided to elect board members at large, and is seeking her fifth term on the board. She served on the Lewis Central Foundation Board for three years. She is also a graduate of Lewis Central High School.
“I am a lifelong Titan,” she said. “I’m very proud of Lewis Central, proud to say I’m a Titan and I’m looking forward to the next four years of ‘Inspiring Excellence,’” she said, quoting the district’s slogan.
Adkins volunteers “a lot” with the drama and music programs at Lewis Central. She is also a substitute-teacher in the Council Bluffs school district, since she can’t work in Lewis Central Schools while she is on the board.
Stoufer has been on the Lewis Central Board for four years and is seeking a second term.
“What I have learned and take away is that Lewis Central is in pretty good shape, I think, as far as finances and facilities,” he said. “For me, it is about continuing to provide facilities that make us a destination for students, teachers and parents.”
Stoufer also wants to make sure teachers have what they need to do a good job, he said.
“It’s really important to me that we stay contemporary, whether it’s education or safety,” he said.
Stoufer also said the district needs to keep investing in trades and perpetuate a positive attitude.
Houseton went all the way through the Lewis Central school system, he said.
“I’m very passionate about Lewis Central,” he said. “I just think it’d be a great opportunity to give back to the community that’s given me so much.”
Houseton said the district needs to be more competitive with Council Bluffs in rewarding its support staff.
“Things people don’t think are important — like bus drivers and paras — really make a difference,” he said. “Paras affect the whole classroom.”
School elections will be held in combination with city elections on Nov. 5. For more information, see pottcoelections.org.
