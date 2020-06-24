The Rotary Club of Council Bluffs honored five students and five teachers with education awards during a recent virtual meeting.
Student honorees included Connor Lancial, Lewis Central High School; Macy Higginbotham, St. Albert High School; Nathan Weigel, Iowa School for the Deaf; Jared Kaufman, Abraham Lincoln High School; and Desrei Arbolente, Thomas Jefferson High School, Wendy Chubick, executive director of the club, said about the June 18
Teacher awards went to Jeanne Bartholow, Lewis Central Community Schools; Ellen Rallis, St. Albert Catholic Schools; Dan Gradoville, Iowa School for the Death; Samantha McGill, Iowa Western Community College; and Britney Beatty, Council Bluffs Community Schools.
Student honorees
Connor Lancial
With a GPA of 4.245, Connor ranks eighth in a class of 237 students at Lewis Central High School. He participated in Business Professionals of America all four years and placed first in several regional competitions. He placed in the top five in five events during his junior and senior years, including one first-place finish. He qualified for nationals his junior and senior years and placed fourth in financial math and analysis and eighth in payroll accounting at nationals his junior year. Nationals were cancelled his senior year.
He competed in cross country and soccer all four years, track two years and basketball one year. He earned varsity letters all four years in soccer, served as team captain and was named to the Academic All State First Team. He also made the All Conference team twice, the All State Tournament Team and was a member of the state champion team. He earned varsity letters all four years in cross country and was named to the All Conference team three times. He served as captain, qualified for state and won an Iowa High School Athletic Association award for maintaining a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
Connor also helped with several community service projects. In his nomination, he was described as “super polite, funny, caring — fine young gentleman that is hard-working, committed to excellence and goal-driven. No doubt he will be successful, because he always is.”
Macy Higginbotham
While at St. Albert High School, Macy was a member of the National Honor Society, student council and Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Class. She participated in soccer, choir and the Soundsations vocal ensemble. She was a four-year member of the St. Albert cheerleading squad and received the Rose Marie Kern Memorial Cheerleading Award. She also participated in musical theater productions, including “Babes in Arms,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Brigadoon” and “Guys and Dolls.”
She attended the Kairos 11 and 12 retreats. She serves as a Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and volunteers at Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center.
She plans to attend Iowa State University and major in elementary education.
Nathan Weigel
In addition to his academic endeavors, Nathan has been involved in athletics and student council at Iowa School for the Deaf, is one of the leaders of the Class of 2020 and is active in community leadership. For the past four years, he has been a member of the Junior National Association of the Deaf, which culminated in him being selected as one of the delegates to attend the National Junior NAD Convention. He lettered in football, basketball and track and field.
“He is consistently recognized by peers and staff as a hard-working individual who always displays a positive attitude no matter the challenges,” his nomination stated. “He will be an asset to his community and employer.”
For the last two years, Nathan has served as a volunteer with his hometown fire department. He is currently working for the City of Ames with aspirations of being a heavy equipment operator.
“We have no doubt that Nathan will find success in whatever he chooses to do,” his nomination said.
Jared Kaufman
Jared is a member of the National Honor Society and served as treasurer of Abraham Lincoln’s chapter. He was a member of the bowling and soccer teams. Outside of school, he is in the Council Bluffs Soccer Club.
Jared was selected for the Pottawattamie Youth Leadership Team, his nomination stated.
“His kindness, dedication and caring attitude make him stand out among other high school students.”
He became an Eagle Scout his freshman year and does many volunteer projects with Boy Scouts. He also dedicates many hours to the teen volunteer program at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He volunteers every year at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
“Jared is a phenomenal student but more than that, he is an outstanding young man who works well with others, loves learning and getting involved in projects and activities that give back,” his nomination stated.
Desrei Arbolente
Desrei finished her career at Thomas Jefferson High School with a GPA of 4.4727, ranking first in her class. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has filled leadership roles for several organizations. She served as senior class secretary, a member of the student council and vice president of HOSA’s Future Health Professionals. She was also a part of the Pottawattamie Youth Council, Mentors in Violence Prevention and the Thomas Jefferson #BeeKind club and served as a CHI Health Mercy Hospital Teen Volunteer. In her spare time, she played on the tennis team at Thomas Jefferson.
Next year, she will attend Nebraska Methodist College to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She hopes to get some experience as a registered nurse before continuing her education to earn her doctorate as a nurse practitioner.
Teacher honorees
Jeanne Bartholow
As a special education teacher at Titan Hill Intermediate School, Bartholow’s impact reaches far beyond the walls of the school building, according to her nomination.
“She consistently works to meet the needs of her students through building positive relationships, holding high expectations and nurturing a natural curiosity that builds motivation for learning,” it stated. “Her collaboration with families shines as she listens and gains input from families, highlights student strengths and articulates strategies that will continue to move them along the path toward their goals.”
Bartholow serves as MTSS Champion and on the Building Leadership Team and the reading lead team. She supports other teachers in reviewing data, determining interventions, implementing those interventions and monitoring student progress.
“Our staff, students, and families have a high level of respect for Jeanne and the work that she does,” her nomination stated. “Whether it be directly or indirectly, Jeanne truly works to ensure every student at Titan Hill has the opportunity to shine.”
Ellen Rallis
Rallis has been an elementary teacher at St. Albert for 20 years, according to her nomination. Most of those years were spent teaching first grade.
“Her dedication to teaching and to her students shines through every day in her classroom,” her nomination stated. “Mrs. Rallis is highly respected by her fellow teachers, by parents and her students. Next year she will be moving away from the classroom and starting work to support our reading programs. Thank you again for your dedication to St. Albert.”
Dan Gradoville
Gradoville began his career with Iowa School for the Death in 1978. For the past 42 years, he has been a teacher and coach who goes above and beyond to ensure his students achieve at the highest level possible.
He has taught woodworking and driver’s education — but more importantly, he has taught students to be better people — people who contribute to their community, according to his nomination.
Gradoville is one of those teachers that alumni remember and seek out whenever they return to the campus. Many have a deep appreciation for his work ethic and for the lessons he taught them on and off the field, on and off the court and in and out of the classroom. He has coached basketball, track, wrestling and football at the varsity level, junior varsity level and in the middle school. For many years, he served as athletic director, continuing to coach both football and basketball.
While he was head boys basketball coach, his teams played in several championships in the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf conference. He has used the wisdom gained through his experience to mentor other teachers and coaches. His presence in the classroom and on the playing field/court will be sorely missed as he retires this summer.
Gradoville’s wife, Jane, an elementary school counselor, is likewise retiring. Together, they have four children who are all married and have families of their own.
Samantha McGill
Among Iowa Western employees, Samantha “Sam” McGill rises to the top, as far as generosity and caring for students, according to her nomination. In her five years as an English instructor at Iowa Western, she has become increasingly involved in the life of the college, from serving as a key assessment champion to authoring the Composition I & II courses to helping her team prepare for the 2019 Academy for Teaching Excellence. Her projects are done with one goal in mind: to help students succeed.
She goes out of her way to help students overcome obstacles to academic and personal success. When a hard-working distance education student encountered difficulty accessing a computer to complete her assignments, McGill donated her own personal laptop. When a single mother of an infant and toddler demonstrated tenacity but had limited resources, McGill had diapers delivered to her residence to remove one more barrier to her academic success.
In the classroom and as a faculty advisor, she is thorough, spending individual time with each of her students and advisees to ensure that she has taken care of them, her nomination stated. She mentors her students as whole people, treating them as her equals. If a student shows enthusiasm and promise, she has no trouble devoting time to creating a plan to help the student meet their goals.
Britney Beatty
Britney Beatty is a fifth grade teacher at Carter Lake Elementary. She works tirelessly to ensure that her students’ needs are met, whether it is socially, emotionally or academically. She meets them where they are, holds high expectations, believes deeply in their ability to succeed and creates a safe, caring environment in which students can learn.
Her influence extends well beyond her classroom. She is on the leadership team at Carter Lake and serves as a model for others, including outside visitors. During the recent school closure due to COVID-19, Beatty went above and beyond to stay connected with her students and families. She continued to meet with her students and have virtual lunches with them just to ensure that they were doing alright.
One parent recently shared, “It is evident that Mrs. Beatty cares deeply for her students and takes the time to get to know them.”
Beatty’s interactions with staff, students and families truly exemplify what it means to be an educator who helps students achieve more.
