Lund-Ross Constructors will be the general contractor for the Wilson Middle School renovation, the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education decided during its meeting Tuesday.
Lund-Ross submitted a bid of $15,036,190 — the lowest of six bids — which included three alternates: bleachers for $52,590, basketball goals for $14,700 and painting the gym for $14,900. The estimate for the project was $13,612,283.
In comparison, the base bid for the Kirn Middle School renovation, which was expected to be higher, came in at $14,459,000 in May. However, the cost will also include five alternate bids totaling $231,690 for a total bid of $14,690,690. In addition, the board approved a bid from Miller Electric for work at Kirn and the Madison Campus totaling $256,900, which brought the total amount of the bids to $14,947,590.
Under the Wilson plans and specifications approved at the board’s Oct. 11 meeting, the entrance area will be redone, with an atrium over the lobby. A safety vestibule and new security cameras will be installed. The lobby will have a video display and tack boards for information on school activities.
The school’s small gym will become a multipurpose room that can be used for physical education classes, large assemblies, plays and a cafeteria, with the help of retractable seating, fold-up tables and a movable stage. Acoustical panels and baffles will keep noise in check.
For plays, a temporary curtain could be hung on a framework on the movable stage, and set pieces could be built on casters so they could be rolled into the room.
The bleachers with seatbacks will seat about 400, with room to set up around 200 chairs on the floor for programs and presentations that use the portable stage, said Roger Slosson, architect from BVH Architecture, during the Oct. 11 meeting.
The large gym will not be used for meals. Locker rooms will be redone but remain where they are.
The current auditorium will become the bandroom and will receive acoustical upgrades, as will the other music rooms. Fixed seats will be removed, and each level of the built-in risers will be widened.
Each grade will have its own area in the building but share classrooms in the middle, which will be used for electives. Each grade will also have a learning commons area, with more casual seating, books and portable technology.
An addition will be built onto the northeast corner of the building with space for loading and food storage. Restrooms will be redone, and the entire facility will be made accessible. A small parking area will be added near the northwest corner of the building.
Buses will drop off and pick up students in the curved driveway on the west side of the facility, while parents will continue to use the driveway on the south side of the building next to the parking lot. That door will be locked during school hours.
Work at Wilson is scheduled to begin in May 2020 and wrap up in July 2021. The school will move back into the building from its temporary quarters in the Madison Campus in August 2021.
In other business, the board approved district calendars for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. The 2020-21 schoolyear will begin on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 and end on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Graduation will be held on May 21 and 22, 2021.
The 2021-22 schoolyear will start on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 and end on Friday, May 27, 2022. Graduation will be held on May 20 and 21, 2022.
Breaks each year will be similar to those in the current schoolyear. Both schoolyears will have an extra 21.5 hours built into them, so the district could have a few snow days without having to make them up, said Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.
The board gratefully acknowledged the donation of a 1999 GMC Safari from Walter Coziahr for use in the career and technical program and the donation of $1,020.62 from the Knights of Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.