The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved plans and specifications Tuesday for a remodeling project to prepare a new home for the Technology Department.
The plan calls for the renovation of 2,401 square feet of the former Facilities, Maintenance and Custodial Services Department facility at 801 S. 16th St. at an estimated cost of $568,140, according to HGM Associates.
Workers will build in more offices but also tear down some existing walls to create more storage space, a spokesman told the board during its meeting.
The district will put the project out for bids, but they may come in high, in which case the project will be postponed, he said.
Some skilled workers, such as electricians, are in short supply right now, which could push the bids up, said Dana M. Blaschko, lead project architect for HGM.
The renovation would include some interior demolition, $20,400; replacement of the current electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems at an estimated cost of $320,000; installation of cabinets, desk areas and shelving for $50,400; repair and refinishing of walls and ceilings, $42,600; installation of new floor coverings, $21,900; installation of card readers, $17,500; installation of new doors and hardware, $9,400; repair and repainting of exterior panels, $4,500; purchase of needed appliances, $4,000; installation of lockers, $3,700; and installation of fencing and other metalwork, $2,500, according to board materials.
In the fall of 2019, the Facilities, Maintenance and Custodial Services Department relocated to the former Tucker College and Career Center next to the Wickersham Athletic Complex. As part of the TradeWorks renovations completed at Abraham Lincoln High School, the district’s primary location for technology support was eliminated. Since then, the Technology Department has been working at several different sites.
A plan to remodel the former Facilities, Maintenance and Custodial Services Department at 801 S. 16th St. and move the Technology Department to that facility was proposed. Blaschko developed plans and specifications in collaboration with the Technology Department, board materials stated. The goal was to ensure a permanent facility for the department that is safe, secure and efficient.
In other business, board did the following:
• Awarded the contract for Phase 3 of the Abraham Lincoln High School student parking lot to Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent, which submitted the lower of two bids, $436,167. A third bid did not include all of the required materials.
• Awarded the contract for the Abraham Lincoln High School Bus Lane Reconstruction to Compass Utility of Council Bluffs, which offered the lower of two bids, $287,435.96.
• Approved a resolution designating UMB Bank of West Des Moines paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent for General Obligation School Bonds of $9.5 million, Series 2020 and authorized the issuance of the bonds and levying of a tax for payment of the bonds. The series is part of the voter-approved bonds that will be used to finance renovation of Wilson Middle School.
• Approved revised pandemic pay resolutions for salaried and hourly employees that, according to Superintendent Vickie Murillo, unfreezes paid leave so if an employee who would have been connecting with students via electronic means on a particular day but needed to attend to an urgent matter such as taking their own child to the doctor, etc., could still get paid for that day.
• Approved a pay increase of 1.5% for the 2020-21 school year for administrators and other employees not represented by a collective bargaining unit, such as school administrative managers, computer technicians, human resources officials and other business office workers.
