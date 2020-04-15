The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a bid Tuesday for the demolition of the Kanesville/Tinley Building.
The contract was awarded to Jim’s Hauling of Council Bluffs, which submitted the lowest of five bids. Amounts ranged from its bid of $97,998 to $244,800. The second-lowest bid, submitted by Anderson Excavating of Omaha, was $170,425. The other three bids were all more than $200,000. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $225,000.
The school district had previously contracted with Jim’s Hauling for the removal of the houses purchased to make way for construction of the Wickersham Athletic Complex, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.
The school building at North Eighth Street and Avenue G has been vacant since the Kanesville Alternative Learning Center moved from that facility to the former Washington Elementary School in January 2017.
The building was taken out of service after officials realized the boiler was no longer safe to use. The building also contained asbestos, and the mechanical systems needed to be replaced, according to Superintendent Vickie Murillo. With the facility standing empty, there was concern about people trying to break in.
The eye-catching, large-scale art on the exterior of the building will be removed before the destruction of the facility begins, Murillo has assured board members. It will be placed in storage until the district finds it a new home.
The art was completed in April 2013 after a two-year partnership between Kanesville Alternative Learning Center students and artist Therman Statom as part of the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts’ Building Bridges program.
Named after Dr. Mathew A. Tinley, a Council Bluffs physician and retired three-star general, the building was completed in 1953 at a cost of $350,000 to replace the Eighth Street School, which had stood on the site since 1882. It was one of the few Council Bluffs schools not named after a president or an educator.
