Council Bluffs Community School District has a new person to keep everything ship-shape.
Travis Martin has been appointed by Superintendent Vickie Murillo as the district’s new director of facilities, maintenance and custodial services. He replaces Staci Pettit, who left at the end of October after accepting a position at an Omaha company.
Pettit started working in the school district in January 2009 as a supervisor in Facilities, Maintenance and Custodial Services and was named director of the department later that year.
Martin, who will begin on Dec. 26, has worked as the director of facilities at the Clarinda Regional Health Center since 2004, managing all facets of the Engineering and Environmental Services/Housekeeping Departments. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in human resource management.
“Mr. Martin brings experiences that will benefit our school district,” Murillo said. “He has demonstrated experience in reducing operating costs, increasing building system efficiencies, prolonging investments in buildings through proper maintenance and ensuring safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.