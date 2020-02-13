Council Bluffs school officials saw improvement in scores from the winter administration of the Measures of Academic Progress test. Students in kindergarten through 11th grade take the test every fall, winter and spring.
“Our fall to winter tests really showed some tremendous growth,” said Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer. “More students met individual growth targets than ever before.”
“We are really pleased with the work that’s going on in the buildings,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “The students are really taking hold of the MAP and using it as a tool for growth.”
Overall, 62.59% scored in the average, high average or high band in reading — a 3.04% increase from fall 2019 — and 55.62% of students scored in those top three levels in math — a jump of 3.34%, Vorthmann said.
“It really exceeds what we would expect,” he said.
The district’s goal is for 80% of students to score in the top three bands on the test by 2021. Board member Troy Arthur asked whether the district should reconsider that goal.
Vorthmann said no.
“We have buildings and classrooms that are meeting 80%,” he said.
At the elementary level, 60.9% of the students met their individual goals in reading, and 85% showed growth, he said. At middle school, 54.6% met individual goals and 62.1% showed growth. At high school, 52.6% met individual goals and 52.1% showed growth. The MAP test has replaced the FAST test for elementary reading, Vorthmann said.
The district’s goal is for 60% of students to achieve their individual growth targets on MAP reading and math tests by 2021. District officials would like all students to show some growth. This is hardest for older students, who have already grown a lot in their learning.
Sixth-graders often show a decline in reading performance, because they are making the transition to middle school, Vorthmann said. This time, it was seventh-graders who dropped. He said the district would try to find a curriculum that aligns better with its elementary curriculum.
“We know that, historically, transitional years are (challenging),” board President David Coziahr said.
He asked if the district could somehow provide extra support during those years.
Vorthmann noted that middle-schoolers learn in teams, middle and high school students have advisors and another caring adult, that the schools have social workers to work with students and people who track their attendance.
“Our goal is to manage those as best we can” and identify where instruction can be tailored to individual students, he said. The district will bring in MAP test experts to work with teachers during its Summer Academy professional development sessions.
In kindergarten through sixth grade, 75% of the students scored at or above the literacy screening benchmark, Vorthmann said.
“That is a huge achievement,” he said. “What this data shows is that we are improving our literacy.”
In math, 65.7% of elementary students met individual goals, and 91.4% showed growth. At middle school, 56.9% met individual goals, and 70.5% showed growth. At high school, 52.8% met individual goals, and 54% showed growth.
On average, “over 76% of our students made some growth during that 12-week period” in math, Vorthmann said.
