When it comes to competitive school sports, how level is the playing field?
Council Bluffs Community School District officials feel it is tilted in favor of suburban schools. The district’s board of education approved a resolution at its last meeting calling on the state’s athletic associations to reconsider how they classify schools for competitive activities.
Currently, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association classify schools solely on the basis of enrollment. School officials feel that is not adequate for gauging how competitive a program is.
“We are asking the state athletic associations to consider the classification of each high school through a broader lens than only the number of students enrolled,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “By changing to a classification system that uses other data points, students in high schools throughout the state will have a greater opportunity to compete at the district and state level.”
“We’re really just looking at this for the state level,” Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services, said during the meeting. “We believe the conference we play in is a great conference. We don’t want to go anywhere.”
Statistics show that urban schools have become less competitive with suburban schools, said Jeff Novotny, activities director at Abraham Lincoln High School, said during the board meeting. Since 2009-10, Des Moines schools are zero-92 against suburban schools. Council Bluffs schools are 3-53 against suburban opponents during the same period.
“Overall, when we go up against suburban schools, it’s not always a level field,” he said.
Other states are seeing the same trend, and many are reviewing their classification systems, said Dustin Deterding, activities director at Thomas Jefferson.
“Is there a perfect classification system out there?” he asked. “I don’t know. We don’t have all the answers. We just want to stimulate that discussion on the state level.”
The state associations set classes sport by sport, depending partly on how many schools compete in it, Novotny said. The current system was launched in 1953, he said. Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools, which rank 33rd and 34th in the state by enrollment, respectively, are in the largest class for everything except bowling.
Urban schools face challenges that many suburban schools do not, Novotny said. For one thing, more of the families are generally at a low socioeconomic level.
Since 2011, the percentage of students eligible for free and reduced lunches has increased from 27% to 43%, according to background information in the resolution. In school districts with more than 7,500 students, 52.4% now come from low-income families that qualify for free and reduced-price lunches.
“I 100% agree something needs to change — and our kids have access to far fewer resources than Urbandale or whoever,” board Vice President Chris LaFerla said.
If the expense of getting sports physicals is a problem, the district should partner with providers and offer them at no charge, board member Jill Ogg-Gress said.
In addition, students from other countries have grown from 2.3% in 2000-01 to 6.1% in 2017-18, the resolution states. Iowa’s districts with more than 7,500 students have 7.9% of their students enrolled in English language learner programs.
The system needs to be based on more than just one or two factors, Hamilton said.
“I don’t think it can be just socioeconomic — I think there have to be other factors that go into it,” he said.
Changing the system would affect nonathletic activities, too, Hamilton said.
“Urban schools and students experience barriers such as lack of transportation, waiver of student fees, stretched district resources, lack of community capacity and lack of parent ability or capacity to invest earlier in skill development for students, to contribute resources and to get students to practices, camps and competitions,” the resolution states.
In some cases, talented athletes who live in urban areas choose to attend nearby suburban schools, board member John Minshall said.
Said the resolution, “… extracurricular activities make a difference for communities’ and students’ quality of life; provide opportunities for families, neighbors and communities to celebrate their students; provide additional motivation for student academic success; teach students about goal setting, hard work, communicating with others, teamwork and tenacity.”
“Sports and activities build kids up,” Hamilton said. “We know how important it is for kids to participate.”
