The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education adopted four priorities for the 2020 session of the Iowa Legislature during its meeting Tuesday.
The Iowa Association of School Boards has asked local districts to submit four priorities each to help the organization decide what to lobby for next session.
The board’s choices echoed the recommendations of Brent Siegrist, who lobbies for several Council Bluffs organizatons.
• Protection of school funding for public schools:
Public schools should be safe from having funds diverted to private schools for the time being, Siegrist said. In the last session, multiple bills to set up some kind of mechanism to direct state funds to private schools were introduced — but none passed out of committee.
“They can’t pass it,” he said. “There are people that would disassemble public education, but the majority’s still behind public education. They even tried to get a pilot project passed, and they couldn’t do it. If they ever did, that would be the camel’s nose under the tent.”
• Timely, equitable and adequate school funding:
The 2020 session should be a good time to focus on this, Siegrist said.
“I think you push for a higher school supplemental assistance,” he said. “I think we need to have a strong push for as high an SSA as possible.”
Last session, the Legislature set SSA at 2.06% — an improvement from recent years, but still not enough, Siegrist said. A lot depends on Gov. Kim Reynolds, since the Legislature is unlikely to pass a higher amount than she proposes, he said.
The Legislature increased transportation funds from $7.9 million to $18 million last session and passed $5 per student for pupil equity, he noted.
• Funding to provide mental health supports for students:
“The Legislature gets it, but they haven’t put a lot of money in it,” Siegrist said.
The state did establish a mental health network for children last year.
“Hopefully, they’ll follow that up and put some money behind it,” he said.
Funding that was approved was directed to the area education agencies, which are training leaders from schools in their service areas, Siegrist said. He saw that as a positive step.
• Funding for college credit attainment during summer:
“Right now, the foundation helps with summer credit, but the state doesn’t do anything with K-12 (summer) credit,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “What I want them to realize is K-12 schools aren’t just educating students from September to May.”
School officials had proposed making it a priority to eliminate the sunset clause from the Secure an Advanced Future for Education tax, but Siegrist said schools should back off that issue for now. In the last session, the Legislature passed an extension that keeps the tax alive until 2050, he noted.
“It was overwhelmingly supported,” he said.
That’s been a focal point for the board for about five years, Siegrist said. Now that the extension has been passed, he doesn’t think the effort to eliminate the sunset is going to get much traction.
Full funding for statewide voluntary preschool doesn’t seem to be getting traction lately, either, Siegrist said, referring to another priority suggested by the school district. Lawmakers took no action on it last session, and there doesn’t seem to be an interest for the next session, either.
Proposed financial literacy curriculum was delayed for a year, but Siegrist thinks legislators will follow up on it.
Legislators have shown a willingness to loosen regulations and give local districts more flexibility, Siegrist said. While proposals have sometimes gone too far, it seems to be a sign that local control will be respected.
