The 2020-21 school year is shaping up to be another one with some reshuffling of administrators in the Council Bluffs Community School District.
During Tuesday’s board of education meeting, the board accepted the resignations of three assistant principals and three district administrators.
Deborah Gleich-Bope, assistant principal at Longfellow Elementary; Rachel Bruce, assistant principal at Wilson Middle School; and Devon Watson, assistant principal at Carter Lake Elementary, have all given notice that they will resign effective June 30.
In addition, David Fringer, chief of technology; Glenn Fortmayer, executive director of special education; and Chad Bartlett, assistant director of special education, all at the Educational Service Center, submitted their resignations as of the end of the contract year.
The district already has plans to fill — or keep filled — some of the open positions. Superintendent Vickie Murillo asked Carter Lake Elementary Principal Doreen Knuth, who had announced plans to retire this year, if she would delay her retirement by one year, and she agreed.
“Mrs. Knuth will be able to be a source of strength and stability as we transition from this unusual year into next year,” Murillo said.
Julie Smith, chief of secondary education, who had given notice of her intended retirement, also agreed to stay.
Current Abraham Lincoln High School special education teacher Alison Kennedy will fill the role of Wilson Middle School assistant principal now held by Rachel Bruce, Murillo said. Kennedy has been with Council Bluffs Schools since 2013.
Chris Douglas, currently a teacher in the Ames Community School District, will take the position of assistant principal at Longfellow Elementary, which has been filled by a substitute for the last couple months while Gleich-Bope has been out.
In Ames, Douglas has served as an elementary and middle school teacher for eight years and has been a part of his Building Leadership Team and Behavior Intervention Team.
Fringer’s role will be filled by John Stile, the district’s supervisor of network and user support, the district has announced.
Current special education coordinator Lori Durand will fill the position of assistant special education director currently held by Chad Bartlett, Murillo said. Durand has been in her current role for the past two years.
Previously, she was a summer site supervisor and worked with the district in various roles as an employee of Green Hills Area Education Agency since 1995.
The school district will continue to recruit candidates for the position of executive director of special education, Murillo said.
