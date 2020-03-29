The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education ratified collective bargaining agreements with three employee groups Tuesday.
The proposed agreements had already been approved by each labor group. Nevertheless, discussion on the terms in the agreements revealed some differences among board members.
The board unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding that amended the district’s contract with the Council Bluffs Education Association, which will last until June 30, 2021. The CBEA represents teachers, instructional specialists, nurses and librarians. The MOU added to the two-year contract set the salary increase for the second year at 1.5%, redefined seniority and established a new salary schedule.
The salary schedule corrected some flaws that emerged in the one introduced in the contract last year, according to Garry Milbourn, chief human resources officer.
“The salary schedule last year led to some raises for some people — which was OK — but it left some people with the same seniority (being paid) different amounts of money,” he said.
During public participation, Gina Durfee, chief negotiator for the CBEA, said Milbourn had worked collaboratively with the CBEA team and answered their questions promptly.
“Garry’s team was great to work with,” she said.
It was during the board’s discussion of the agreement with the Service Employees International Union that differences between members surfaced. The SEIU represents custodians and food service workers.
Both the SEIU and the Communications Workers of America — which represents paraeducators, business support staff and clerical workers — had asked if they could negotiate on wages only and extend their current contracts two more years, Milbourn said. He said union representatives told him they did not want to have to recertify.
Under changes to Iowa’s collective bargaining laws passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2017, existing public employee labor unions must recertify to maintain legal standing to negotiate a new contract. This means members must vote on whether to continue as a union, and a majority must vote in favor in an election administered by the Public Employment Relations Board. They do not have to recertify to negotiate an extension to a current contract.
The agreement with the SEIU set wage increases at 2% for the 2020-21 schoolyear and 1.5% for the 2021-22 schoolyear, according to board materials.
Board member Jill Shudak said she thought the board should have had the opportunity to provide some direction when negotiations started.
Board member Troy Arthur said he “agreed in principle” but thought some people had the impression that the board planned the whole negotiating strategy, which it did not.
“I think designating responsibility is one thing we do,” said board member Jill Ogg-Gress.
“The negotiating team is speaking on behalf of the board, so I feel the board should have input on that direction,” Shudak said, citing the board’s influence on adding dental coverage for classified employees as a positive example of the board getting involved.
Shudak said she thought the district should grant larger pay increases to classified employees.
“I would like to give bigger raises, but I also know what resources we have available,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
Said Arthur, “The board’s first responsibility is the financial health of the district.”
“I appreciate that, but I have a hard time with CWA and SEIU being lower paid in the second year,” Shudak said.
Said Arthur, “The inflation rate may be higher, but we didn’t get that amount of money.”
In addition, the district doesn’t know how much state aid will be for the second year, Murillo said.
Board member Kyle McGlade said the district’s contract with the SEIU stated that the district would supply hairnets and gloves for kitchen workers.
“Will we be able to supply those?” he asked.
Dean Wilson, chief financial officer, said nutrition services had enough on hand for the present, but might eventually need more.
“If we can buy them, we will,” he said.
McGlade asked if the SEIU and CWA were part of the Labor-Management Task Force that meets monthly with Murillo.
“We meet with each group individually, then we meet with all three groups,” Murillo said.
Board Vice President Chris LaFerla commended Milbourn for working collaboratively with the employee groups.
“We want a team that is really reaching out and trying to work with the other team,” he said.
LaFerla made a motion that the board approve the agreement with the SEIU, and Ogg-Gress seconded it. LaFerla, Ogg-Gress, Arthur and board President David Coziahr voted in favor, and Shudak, McGlade and board member John Minshall voted against.
The agreement with the CWA, like the one with the SEIU, includes a 2% raise for the 2020-21 schoolyear and a 1.5% raise for the 21-22 schoolyear, according to board materials. It also states that the district will pay 50% of employee-only dental insurance premiums for CWA employees. (The district was already paying part of dental insurance premiums for SEIU members.)
As the board began its discussion on the CWA agreement, LaFerla asked the dissenters what they were looking for. Shudak said she didn’t think 1.5% for the second year was enough.
“That’s just an extremely low rate,” she said. “I would like the teams to go back and see if they can agree on a higher amount.”
Said Ogg-Gress, “That’s what they negotiated, and that’s what they agreed to.”
McGlade said he thought it should be written into each group’s contract that they would be represented on the Labor-Management Task Force.
Said LaFerla, “We’re not doing the contract. They came to us and said they wanted to extend their contracts. We did what they asked us to do. If we tell them we want a new contract, they have to go back and recertify. We’d be telling them they have to do what they told us they didn’t want to do.”
“We’re living within our means,” Murillo said.
Milbourn said he did not want to renegotiate the contracts. He felt that would make employees nervous about their jobs.
“It gives me a lot of anxiety to push back the year even further,” he said.
McGlade asked if they could add that each group would have representation on the task force without redoing the contract, and Milbourn said they could write a Memorandum of Understanding.
Arthur said he hoped the unions and the district were happy with the agreements.
“The negotiations in the past were really divisive, and that’s not who we are,” he said.
“I appreciate the dental coverage being added,” Minshall said. “That was a big piece.”
He said he wasn’t clear originally that the agreements were extensions and not new contracts.
“I think this is a good discussion,” he said.
Ogg-Gress moved that the board approve the agreement, and Arthur seconded it. All voted in favor except Shudak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.