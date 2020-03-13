The Council Bluffs Community School District’s proposed 2020-21 budget anticipates an increase in state funding and a decrease in the district’s property tax levy.
The Council Bluffs Board of Education heard a presentation on the proposed budget during its workshop meeting Tuesday. The board will hold a public hearing on the budget during its meeting on March 24.
The district is looking at a budget of $39,791,591 for the 2020-21 schoolyear. That includes $32,921,910 for the general fund, $4,996,929 for the physical plant and equipment fund, $1.7 million for the management fund and $1,172,752 for the debt service fund, according to board materials.
The budget includes a reduction in the district’s property tax levy from $17.05 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to $16.99 per $1,000 of taxable valuation because of an increase in property tax valuations in the district, according to Dean Wilson, chief financial officer.
The district’s levy is as high as it is because the district’s taxable valuations per pupil are lower than those in neighboring districts, according to a chart Wilson displayed.
After a compromise between the Iowa House, which favored a 2.5% increase in supplemental state aid, and the Iowa Senate, which called for 2.1%, the Iowa Legislature approved allowable growth of 2.3%, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
“That is a little more than last year but, in prior years, it was much less, which means we’re still playing catch up,” she said.
In addition, the district’s transportation costs are up because of rates charged by First Student and transportation to the Madison Campus during the middle school renovations.
The allowable growth of 2.3% will mean an additional $1.91 million for the school district, Wilson said. State aid has been trending downward since the early 1970s, a chart he displayed showed. Enrollment has been fairly stable since 2012, with temporary ups and downs.
Murillo said she is expecting the cost of wages and benefits to increase by about $1.1 million. She plans to forgo 1.5 months in payments to the district’s insurance fund — down from the two months’ worth the district skipped during the current fiscal year — which will save $1,125,000.
“Our goal is to reduce our premium holidays,” she said.
Murillo says the district can also save $617,000 by “reallocating some of our staff resources,” primarily in the Teacher Leadership Compensation program.
“Our goal, as always, is to keep any changes due to budgetary constraints as far from the classroom as possible,” she said.
