Christmas came early this year for classes in the Council Bluffs Community School District.
On Wednesday, the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation presented 36 classroom grants totaling over $23,000 in a ceremony at the school district’s Educational Service Center.
That’s up from last year, when the foundation awarded 28 grants totaling $19,843.
“I think we have one for every school,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation. “We had a little over 60 grant applications, which is by far the most applications we’ve had in many years.”
Superintendent Vickie Murillo expressed her support for the program.
“I really appreciate you applying,” she told the teachers who attended the ceremony. “I appreciate the foundation having this kind of program. It allows us to do things outside the box.”
One example is “Podcasting American Literature,” a project by Abraham Lincoln High School teacher Carrie Booms-Ryan that was awarded a grant of $650, LaFerla said. Booms-Ryan will purchase microphones with the funding, and students will read literature, add music and sound effects and publish their podcasts, she said.
Another one, “Wild About Learning,” by third-grade teacher Morgan Wulff at Franklin Elementary School, will explore the question, “how can learning about animals help you respect them?” That project received $650 to help Wulff transform her classroom into an animal kingdom.
LaFerla encouraged teachers to let the foundation know how things are going so foundation officials can let donors know what their dollars are doing. He also told teachers to keep their eyes open for an announcement about future grants.
“In the spring, we’re going to open up another classroom grant cycle for next school year,” he said.
This was the first year of a three-year grant from the Lozier Foundation that provides $10,000 each year for classroom grants, LaFerla said.
Grant applications are reviewed by a committee to determine whether they support learning projects that enhance the educational experience of students. Proposals can include ideas that will supplement or extend the classroom experience for students or otherwise support student learning. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $363,000 in classroom grants.
“Our goal with the classroom grant program is to provide as few restrictions as possible,” LaFerla said, noting that some grants come with a lot of conditions.
Projects receiving grants this year, according to the foundation, included the following:
Abraham Lincoln High School
“Podcasting American Lit,” Carrie Booms-Ryan, $650
“Early Childhood Classroom Field Experience,” Brook Parsons, $700
“Echoes Newspaper Publishing,” Gerry Appel, $1,000
“Foot and Disc Golf,” Kathy Reckling, $1,000
“Chromebook Compatible Data Gathering and Science,” Justin Heckman, $907.05
Carter Lake Elementary
“Carter Lake Recording Studio,” Erin Schoening, $600
College View Elementary
“If You’re Happy and You Know It,” Danielle Philmon, $250
“Marvelous Math,” Danielle Philmon, $250
“Keys to the Kingdom,” Krista Johnson, $971.81
Edison Elementary
“Scholastic News,” Shelby Graves, $168.50
“Trauma Sensitive and Flexible Classroom,” Malia Hendricks, $781.51
“Moving While Learning in Kindergarten,” Becky Liston, $837.09
Franklin Elementary
“Wild About Learning,” Morgan Wulff, $650
“Taking Flight: Classroom Transformation,” Kelsey Beurskens, $450
“Moving to Music,” Heidi Kirsch, $449.48
Kirn Middle School
“Learning with Literacy,” Mandy Stark, $500
“Social and Life Skills,” Sharon White, $800.40
“Escape Room,” Audrey Wadzinski, $1,000
“Sixth Grade Science Frog,” Karen Schaper, $990
“Sensory Seating for Special Education Classroom,” Melissa Braymen, $213.80
Kanesville Alternative Learning Center
“Fish Iowa,” Holly Miller, $500
Lewis & Clark Elementary
“P.E. Speaker and Microphone,” Trey Lansman, with Carter Lake Elementary, $350
Longfellow Elementary
“Teaching Social Skills through Demonstration,” Donnette Kremke-Bastian, $434
“Flexible Seating in Fourth Grade,” Amanda Johnson, $954.24
“Wiggle While We Learn,” Chloe Wetzbarger, $800
Roosevelt Elementary
“Class Library,” Amber Hardy, $706
Rue Elementary
“Flexible Seating,” Susan Steckis, $403.72
“Build to Learn,” Kerri Presser, $503.08
Thomas Jefferson
High School
“Micro: bits,” Denise Hoag, $202.99
“Journalism Website,” Rob Lindquist, $1,000
“Sound Board for Tech Theatre,” Matthew Eledge, $1,000
“Strengthening Independent Coping Skills,” Stephanie Ryan, $967.62
“Stop Bullying at TJHS,” Stephanie Ryan, $700
Wilson Middle School
“Supplies for Band Students,” Leigh Ann Martic, $595.95
