Council Bluffs Community School District has postponed Kindergarten Roundup from April 16 to May 14 for the Class of 2033.
This annual event allows parents of soon-to-be kindergartners to visit the school and register for next school year. First-time kindergarten parents are typically invited to attend a session to gain insight into what their children will learn in their first year of school and to learn more about the school district and the opportunities available for their children.
Parents are invited to visit the district's website to view a presentation and to complete a survey so the school district can begin to reach out to them as new district parents.
The preschool screenings set for this week and next week have also been postponed until a later date.
