With a clear blue sky and light breeze, the mood was upbeat Tuesday morning as the first day of school unfolded at College View Elementary School. Parents visited and took pictures on the school lawn while waiting for the OK to escort their children into the building.
Principal Amy Glime, who moved to College View last year from Rue Elementary, said she was “much more comfortable” this year.
“I love it here,” she said. “I’m excited we get to start another good year. We’re all really looking forward to it.”
It was the very first day of school for James Robinson, who was starting kindergarten, said his mother, Brittani Robinson. His grandpa, Logan Robinson, was also with him. Logan Robinson said his wife, Sharon, had visited the school and talked to the principal at an earlier date.
“It’s a beautiful school – and well organized,” he said.
Mahayla Guzman, who was there with her mother, Teala, was starting second grade. Both of them like College View, they said.
“They work really well with her,” Teala Guzman said.
She said Glime “seems really nice and caring for the kids.”
About 555 students registered for school this year at College View, Glime said. That’s about the same as last year, although numbers rose a little bit during the schoolyear and ended at 560. There are a total of 74 students in the school’s three kindergarten sections.
“We had a full kindergarten class coming in this year where we had to turn down some requests,” she said.
Those included students from inside and outside the district, Glime said.
Among the parents dropping off children was Chris LaFerla, vice president of the Council Bluffs Board of Education, who has two daughters attending the school. He said he knows some families open-enroll their children at College View. One reason is they like the International Baccalaureate program.
“As a parent, I’m just absolutely thrilled with IB,” he said. “The whole IB program is based around a world view approach to everything.”
LaFerla said he likes the attributes IB schools try to cultivate in their students.
“IB Learners are inquirers, knowledgeable, thinkers, communicators, principled, open-minded, caring, risk-takers, balanced and reflective,” signs at College View state.
“I can understand these learner attributes … and these are skills that adults need, too,” LaFerla said.
Glime plans to roll out an enhancement to the IB program this year, she said. IB calls it “agency.”
“All learners have voice, choice and ownership of their learning,” she said.
The concept ties in with the IB Primary Years Programme goal to “nurture independent learning skills, encouraging every student to take responsibility for their learning,” according to the IB website, ibo.org.
College View became a candidate for authorization as an IB school when it opened in August 2011 and achieved authorization in November 2013. Carter Lake Elementary, the district’s other IB elementary school, was authorized in 2017. Kirn and Wilson Middle Schools are candidates for IB authorization.
