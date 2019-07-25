The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education on Tuesday approved bid solicitation for roof projects at several district buildings and tuck pointing at Longfellow Elementary School with a total estimated cost of almost $300,000.
Several roof sections at Thomas Jefferson High School need to be replaced, according to Staci Pettit, director of facilities and custodial services. The 26-year-old ballasted roofing will be replaced with a different type of roof at an estimated cost of $140,000. Because the sections are over several classrooms, the work will be done during the summer of 2020.
Extensive roof work also needs to be done at the Tucker College & Career Center, Pettit said. Work on the 33-year-old roof will cost an estimated $113,520, she said. New programs will put the students at Iowa Western Community College and the TradeWorks Academy areas at Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln High Schools, so the contractor chosen after bids are received will be able to proceed with the work this year.
Roof repairs at Longfellow and Roosevelt Elementary Schools are expected to cost about $20,000 and $8,000, respectively. Allowing a little for contingencies, that brings the total estimated cost of the roof projects to $284,048, Pettit said. Funding will come from the district’s physical plant and equipment levy.
About 20% of Longfellow’s 1939 Art Deco section of the building needs tuck pointing, Pettit said.
“Currently, we are seeing deterioration on the upper part of the building,” she said.
Workers will grind down existing mortar to a uniform depth and fill in with new mortar, Pettit said.
HGM Associates will work with a restoration company to make sure the mortar used is appropriate for the materials in the existing mortar, said Kim Bogatz of HGM.
Tuck pointing is expected to cost $38,940, with the money coming from the PPEL fund, Pettit said.
Bids on the roof projects and tuck pointing will be received by Aug. 13 and will likely be reviewed by the board on Aug. 20, she said.
In other business, the board:
• Renewed the district’s contract with Meyer Building Solutions for management of the middle school and Madison Campus renovation projects at a cost of $144,000. The one-year contract keeps the pay rate the same as last year but adds six hours per week of work, according to Superintendent Vickie Murillo.
• Approved proposal to purchase leadership development services from FourPoint Education Partners for the 2019-20 schoolyear for $110,900
• Approved a resolution to request the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association to form a committee to study how school activity programs are classified
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Jefferis Plumbing for sponsorship of TradeWorks Academy pre-apprenticeship programs
• Resolved to select Optimized Systems to perform third-party commissioning services for Kirn and Wilson Middle Schools for $122,120
• Approved an agreement to implement the Multi-Dimensional Data Explorer from MIDAS Education in partnership with Green Hills Area Education Agency with the district paying about $18,000 for the 2019-20 schoolyear and Green Hills covering almost $10,000
• Approved an agreement with Tri-Center Community School District to allow Tri-Center student athletes to join the high school swim team, which also includes students from Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Underwood and Harlan High Schools
• Approved an annual agreement with Underwood Community School to allow up to three Underwood students to attend Kanesville Alternative Learning Center, with Underwood paying a minimum of $20,842
• Approved memorandum of understanding with Clear Minds Therapy, Full Circle Therapy Center, Family Connections, Heartland Family Services and Transitional Services of Iowa to provide therapy to district students and families when referred by school staff at no cost to the school district
