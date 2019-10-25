The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a $1,000 early notification incentive during its meeting Tuesday.
The incentive is for teachers, nurses and administrators who give notice by Jan. 17, 2020, of their intent to leave the district at the end of the school year. School officials say it will help them recruit quality candidates for licensed positions.
“The Early Notice Incentive allows the district to recruit, select and place the highest quality of teachers, administrators and nurses in our schools, based on known vacancies,” said Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources. “The earlier we know that a replacement is needed, the earlier a recruitment and selection process can occur.”
Normally, the district only receives six to 10 early notifications per year, Milbourn said. Besides the time it takes to complete the hiring process, it affects how many potential candidates are actively seeking employment.
“More candidates are available and searching for positions from January through April,” he said. “Resignations or retirements later in the year impact the district’s ability to take advantage of the early recruiting efforts.”
The board also gratefully acknowledged a gift of $5,210 from Edwards Auto Group through Vice President Troy Ratigan.
The board voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with Children’s Square USA regarding its participation in the district’s computer damage and loss program. Children’s Square pays $24 per year per computer to participate in the program, which provides discounted repair and replacement for Chromebooks assigned to Children’s Square students, according to David Fringer, chief technology officer. This year, Children’s Square will pay $648 for the coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.