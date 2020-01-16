Despite a growing emphasis on the need for further education or training after high school, a smaller percentage of Council Bluffs Community School District graduates enrolled in a postsecondary institution for the fall immediately after high school in 2019 than in 2018.
Of those who do enroll, more than ever are attending two-year colleges.
The data comes from the National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit organization that provides educational reporting, data exchange, verification and research services to K-12 school districts and postsecondary educational institutions across the United States. More than 3,600 colleges and universities enrolling 96% of all higher education students in the U.S. participate in the Clearinghouse and regularly update enrollment and degree information.
“It gives us an idea how our students are doing after they graduate,” said Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer for the district.
The class of 2019 had 505 members, making it the smallest since the class of 2014, which had 500, Vorthmann said.
The district’s 2017-2020 Academic Plan set goals of increasing postsecondary enrollment by 11% by 2020 and increasing postsecondary degree completion rates by 7% by 2020.
In 2019, enrollment in higher education for the fall after high school by district graduates slipped from 53% to 50%. This is down 1% from the 2017 rate of 51%. For Abraham Lincoln High School graduates, the percentage dropped from 60% to 53%. Thomas Jefferson High School’s rate remained steady at 45%.
Enrollment at two-year colleges hit an all-time high of 34%. This is partly because of the district’s Early College Academy and Certificate Advancement programs, Vorthmann noted.
These students will not show up in the National Student Clearinghouse postsecondary enrollment data, but the school district will track them and report any college degrees or certificates they earn while still in high school, he said.
The modest decline in immediate postsecondary enrollment doesn’t reflect all graduates who attend college, he said. Long-term tracking has shown that many high school graduates wait a semester, year or longer before starting college.
The data also showed that the percentage of students who enrolled the first year after high school and returned for a second year decreased from 71% to 68%.
Persistence at two-year institutions slipped from 63% to 61% but is much higher than the 2012-15 rates. The rate for T.J. grads inched upwards by 1%, while the rate for at A.L. alumni fell by 3%.
The district’s average persistence at four-year institutions decreased from 84% to 81%, with A.L.’s rate slipping from 87% to 86% and T.J.’s dropping from 80% to 74%.
The district also looked at the percentage of high school class who completed a degree within six years after high school. The six-year completion rate rose to 25% — the highest level since 2009’s rate of 27% — with the class of 2013. A.L.’s rate rose from 25% to 27%, and T.J.’s rate grew from 18% to 22%, compared to the class of 2012.
The district’s six-year completion rate two years ago was 23%, according to board materials.
By far the most popular destination for college-bound students was Iowa Western Community College, where 166 members of the class of 2019 enrolled. Iowa Western was followed by Iowa State University and University of Iowa, which tied at 11. Six members enrolled at University of Nebraska at Omaha, five went to Northwest Missouri State University and four each attended Metropolitan Community College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Northern Iowa. Three each enrolled at Buena Vista University, Creighton University, Grandview University, South Dakota State Universitiy and Wayne State College. Two or fewer attended an assortment of out-of-state universities and Iowa and out-of-state private colleges.
