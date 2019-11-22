Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo says she doesn’t know anything about the falsification of attendance records at Kansas City Public Schools in Kansas City, Missouri, during the time she was an administrator there.
“I was not aware that there were irregularities in attendance reporting,” she said in a statement to The Daily Nonpareil.
According to an investigation released Wednesday, the Kansas City Public Schools District falsified attendance data from 2013 to 2016 in a bid to regain full accreditation from the state.
The timeframe overlaps with the time Murillo was chief academic and accountability officer for Kansas City Public Schools, according to The Associated Press. She held that position from 2014 to 2017, when she accepted the superintendent’s position in Council Bluffs.
The KCPS superintendents during that period were former Interim Superintendent Al Tunis and former Superintendent Steve Green. According to the Kansas City Star, Green’s contract provided for a $100,000 bonus for any year when the district scored high enough on a state review that included attendance standards.
Three of the employees involved in the manipulation are no longer with the district and the other four have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the school district and the AP.
Ray Weikal, a spokesman with the Kansas City district, said the district has made its report to state education officials and the district’s legal counsel has communicated the findings to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. The district will not be pursuing charges against the seven employees involved, Weikal said. He said precedent at the state level has been to not pursue charges.
Asked if the district expects to release the names of the employees in the future, Weikal said, “We do not.”
“The Board of Education is not concerned about the matter in Kansas City,” Council Bluffs Community School District board president David Coziahr said in a statement to the Nonpareil. “We are pleased with Dr. Murillo’s stellar leadership in the Council Bluffs Schools, and will remain focused on student achievement and all of the accomplishments we are celebrating with Dr. Murillo as our superintendent.”
Murillo has been credited with improving academic achievement in KCPS that helped the district — which had not been accredited since 2012 — to regain partial accreditation.
In Missouri, attendance is a factor that determines whether a district is accredited by the state. The inflated attendance figures helped the Kansas City school district attain provisional accreditation and qualify for more state funding, which it will have to repay.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is currently working to correct the attendance data and determine how much the district owes.
Mark Bedell took over as superintendent in July 2016 and said the district has taken several steps to ensure the manipulation never happens again.
“I can assure you that there hasn’t been any anomalies or any funny business since I came here,” Bedell said.
Green told the Star the attendance tampering happened without his knowledge. He left in 2015 to lead the Dekalb County School District outside Atlanta. That district severed ties with him last week. He has been under fire from the Georgia Department of Education, which, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is investigating him for failing to report to the state potential ethics violations by teachers.
Tunis said he was not aware of the attendance data tampering until the district contacted him and asked him about it.
The district learned about it from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in January after a former employee reported it. Attendance is among the criteria the state uses in giving out performance scores that determine whether a district meets full accreditation. Unaccredited schools receive more oversight from the state.
Bedell said that upon learning about the allegations, the district launched an internal investigation, which led it to hire a law firm to do a separate inquiry. The district reported those findings to the state this month.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report, which includes material from The Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.