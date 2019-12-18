Two officials from the U.S. Postal Service visited Hoover Elementary School Tuesday to help second-graders write something very important: A letter to Santa Claus!
And, of course, they will make sure the letters get to the right place.
Molly Anson of Council Bluffs, acting postmaster at the Missouri Valley Post Office, and Katie Blaine of Harlan, business development director at the U.S. Postal Service’s district office in Omaha, spoke to students in Becky Rieck’s class and other second-grade classes.
Anson has children in kindergarten, first grade and third grade at Hoover — but not in second.
“This is the first year we’ve done a trip to a school,” she said.
The lesson should help the students write letters to other people, too, said Lynette Petersen, school administrative manager.
“They’re actually working on a letter-writing unit right now, so this ties in with that,” she said.
Writing on an oversize yellow pad in front of the class, Anson showed students how to start a letter and a few things they might want to include in their letters to Santa.
She recommended they tell Santa they have been good and suggested asking him casual questions, such as, “How is the weather this year?” She reminded them about things like capitalizing the first word in a sentence and using the right punctuation at the end.
She asked students what other questions they might want to ask Santa, and they offered a few ideas:
• How are your reindeer?
• How is Rudolph?
• Are you busy?
Then, of course, they needed to tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Many asked for popular gaming systems, some asked for clothes, a couple asked for dirt bikes and some asked for money.
Haylee Scales would like a puppy, she wrote. Her family already has three dogs — a pointer mix named Luna, a German shorthair named Leo and a beagle named Pepper — but she wants another beagle.
“Pepper’s really snuggly, and she doesn’t bark all the time,” Haylee said. “The two other dogs, they bark all the time.”
Jacob Miller said he would like a kitten. His family has one cat, which he likes.
“I like to play with it a lot,” he said.
Still, Jacob thinks a kitten would be more fun.
“We used to have them, but they grew up,” he said.
Madison Sears would also like to have a “baby kitty.”
Anson and Blaine also taught the students how to close their letters and, most importantly, how to address the envelope.
Max Kunik said he was glad the two visitors had helped them write letters to Santa.
