Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation ceremonies across the city were postponed.
Normally held in May, the Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies were held Saturday at the Mid-America Center and live streamed by the Council Bluffs Community School District for viewers at home.
