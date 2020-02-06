At a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at Abraham Lincoln High School, school officials went over district goals for 2021 and how far the district has come toward reaching those goals.
A similar meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight at Thomas Jefferson High School, with refreshments served at 5:15.
The district’s four main goals are to accomplish the following:
• Improve academic achievement
• Guarantee all graduates are future ready
• Make sure all school buildings are good learning environments
• Improve the social and emotional wellness of students through student support and professional development
Participants — including district administrators, teachers and parents — gathered around four tables to discuss each of the four goals.
At the social-emotional table, a parent said she felt like school officials were treating students with kid gloves instead of holding them accountable.
“If we treat them with gloves, we can hold them even more accountable,” said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services.
“I just don’t understand (why) if you remove a student from a classroom, you give them a snack and a coloring book,” said Teri Christensen, whose daughter attends College View Elementary.
“If you’ve got a kid with behavior issues, you’ve got to get a kid regulated before you can do anything,” Hamilton said.
It seems like school officials try to placate students so they can talk to them about being accountable for their behavior, Christensen said later.
“That’s what they say, but it doesn’t change the behavior,” she said.
Instead, Christensen feels like students are being rewarded for misbehaving.
Dustin Potter, science teacher at Abraham Lincoln, said teachers often don’t know what disciplinary measures are taken once a student is removed from a classroom.
“I don’t see the follow-up, and I know a lot of teachers feel like, if they don’t see the intervention holding the kid accountable, they don’t think it’s happening,” he said.
Students sometimes “explode” and behave very disruptively, Potter said.
Students who “just want to be disruptive” are different than those who are acting out because they have experienced trauma, board member Troy Arthur said.
“This trauma training that we’re doing, it’s not going to be a silver bullet that’s going to solve everything, but I think it’s going to help us when someone is being disruptive not to escalate it,” Hamilton said. “There is not going to be one cure for everything.”
Later at the Future Ready table, Potter asked whether more elective classes be offered that are not on one of the school district’s Plus One Pathways.
Corey Vorthmann said he did not know.
“We want to find a way we can bolster science instruction,” he said, but the district needs more teachers who have the credentials (primarily a master’s degree) to teach college-level classes that could be offered for dual credit.
Said Potter, “I would love to get a master’s degree in chemistry, but it would be hard to justify the expense and still go back into teaching.”
Speaking for the Future Ready table, Vorthmann reported to the full audience that someone had suggested having Plus One opportunities for students interested in the arts. Another idea was to offer incentives to teachers to get master’s degrees.
The TradeWorks Academy has improved opportunities for students to prepare for careers, board member John Minshall said.
Board Vice President Chris LaFerla spoke for the Academic Improvement table. He said they had discussed the Measures of Academic Progress and state assessment tests. Students’ attitudes about tests can affect how well their abilities are represented, but attitudes can change, he said.
On facilities, the Kirn Middle School renovation is scheduled for completion in July, and work on Wilson Middle School will begin in June. The school district will complete a Master Facilities Plan by March 31.
Reporting for the Social-Emotional table, Dave Fringer, chief technology officer, said some people have the misconception that trauma-informed care means just giving students what makes them feel good.
“The regulation element comes first, but then there’s a cognitive element, and that includes accountability,” he said.
After groups reported on their table discussions, board members and district administrators took questions from the audience. One woman asked why more Advanced Placement and dual-credit classes weren’t offered.
Vorthmann said the district has to have at least 18 requests for an advanced class and at least 12 students actually register for it before it is offered. If the class is not offered at the high school level, a student could take it at Iowa Western Community College, if their schedule permitted. A student does not have to be in the Early College Academy or Advanced Certification program to take a college class, he said.
“You can just take one class out there, if you want,” he said.
There is no limit to how many dual-credit or college level classes a student can take, Vorthmann said. However, the state will only reimburse the district for 23 credits (per term). Sometimes, an additional class can be taken during a summer session.
“We’re working with the Legislature right now to try to get that cap removed,” he said.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo said the district will form a team to study grading policy.
“We certainly are going to take a deep dive into grading at the high school level,” she said.
The school board will take a closer look at the district’s progress toward specific goals during its next meeting on Feb. 11.
