Elementary and middle school robotics teams from Council Bluffs and Malvern will face off in the Iowa State VEX IQ Robotics Tournament Saturday at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Matches will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the commons area.
It will be the debut for two teams from College View Elementary, according to Christy Arthur, co-coach of the Jr. Jacket Robotics teams. The College View teams are coached by Lori Fields and Jenny Dighton.
All told, there will be 14 middle school teams, including five from Jr. Jacket Robotics, five from Kirn Middle School, two from Wilson Middle School, one from Malvern and one from a home school group, Arthur said.
There will be nine elementary teams, including two each from Carter Lake, College View, Edison and Roosevelt Elementary Schools and one from Franklin Elementary.
The event is open to the public. Admission is free.
— Tim Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.