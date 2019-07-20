The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday approved the appointment of Alison Evangelisti to associate principal at Titan Hill Intermediate School.
She replaces Condra Allred, who resigned to accept a position in another school district. Kent Stopak, formerly the principal at Titan Hill, retired this year.
Evangelisti was previously a reading specialist at Heritage Elementary School in Bennington, Nebraska. This is her first year as a school administrator. She taught first, third and fifth grades for nine years in Sioux City and then worked as a reading specialist in South Sioux City and Bennington in Nebraska.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2003 at Northwestern College in Orange City and started her education career as a teacher at Sunnyside and Nodland Elementary Schools in Sioux City. She received a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Wayne State College in 2007 and an administration certification at Wayne State in 2018.
In other business Monday:
- The board approved the purchase of furniture from School Specialty at a cost of $19,214.06. School Specialty submitted the lowest of three bids on items requested by building principals.
- Business manager Andrea Raes was sworn in as secretary-treasurer of the Board of Education.
