*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Sunday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Sunday's e-edition.
Belinda Jacoby and Amanda Stevenson provide music for the masses.
They are the vocal and general music teachers at Titan Hill Intermediate School.
Their programming includes general music classes for students in each grade (second through fifth), a fourth-grade choir, a fifth-grade choir and musical theater productions. And they manage all this with one full-time teacher (Jacoby) and one half-time teacher (Stevenson).
Both teachers do some of the general music sections for the school’s 900-plus students.
“There’s eight to 10 sections of each grade,” Stevenson said.
Each class section meets twice every six days, Jacoby said.
Sometimes, the two of them will alternate days with a class section “so they’ll all get to experience both of us,” Stevenson said.
Choir meets once a week before school. The fourth-grade choir meets during the first half of the year, and the fifth-grade choir meets for the second half of the year, Jacoby said.
And then there’s the musical theater element.
“Each of the grade levels performs a musical once a year,” Jacoby said. “Our grade-level musicals are something that every kid looks forward to.”
The casts are made up of a chorus that sings ensemble parts and the actors that do the speaking parts and any vocal solos, she said.
“So we have four musicals that we put on every year,” Stevenson said. “Our last day of school (before it was closed because of the coronavirus) was supposed to be dress rehearsal for the third-grade musical.
“I’ve worked in several other schools, and I’ve never seen another elementary with a musical program like Titan Hill,” Stevenson said. “But I definitely think the musical aspect of it’s what drew me to Titan Hill.”
Jacoby grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Lewis Central High School. She credits the late Gary Fiscus, longtime vocal instructor at L.C.H.S., with helping her prepare to become a music teacher.
“He was one of my greatest supporters as a high school student,” she said. “I was so shy and withdrawn, and he helped me see what I could do.”
Jacoby earned a bachelor’s degree in music education at Northwest Missouri State University and has taught in Lewis Central Community School District for 36 years. At different times during her career, she has been based at the old Central Elementary School (which has since been demolished), the former Lakeview Elementary (which was sold to Heartland Christian School), Kreft Primary School and Titan Hill. She has been at Titan Hill since the district was restructured to convert it into an intermediate building.
Jacoby and her husband, Karl, have four adult children and two grandchildren.
Stevenson grew up in Kalona and graduated from Mid-Prairie Community High School in Wellman. She also had a teacher who influenced her career choice.
“My high school (vocal) teacher was really impactful,” she said. “She had a huge impact, as well as my middle school-high school band teacher.”
Stevenson earned a bachelor’s degree in music education at Iowa Wesleyan University and started her teaching career at Fort Madison Middle School. She went back to school full-time after that and earned a master’s at Western Illinois University. She subbed for a year, then taught in the Des Moines area for 5½ years. She moved to the Omaha-Council Bluffs area a little over five years ago and soon afterwards founded the Omaha Children’s Choir, for which she is the primary director. She taught in private schools in Omaha until starting at Titan Hill in January 2019 and has been teaching for a total of about 13 years now.
Stevenson and her husband, Micah, have a 7-year-old daughter.
The Titan Hill duo has found that they get along well.
“We have very similar teaching philosophies, so we are a good fit,” Stevenson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.