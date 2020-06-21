*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Sunday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Sunday's e-edition.
Erin Gray is building leaders at Heartland Christian School.
Gray teaches high school English, K-12 music and drama and is student council sponsor at the private school at 400 Wright Road in Council Bluffs.
She meets with the council every two weeks, and the students lead their schoolmates in service projects for the school and community, Gray said.
“We always try to have a community service project for the whole school every month,” she said.
The group holds a back-to-school gathering for junior high students every fall at Pioneer Trail Pumpkin Patch south of Council Bluffs and leads Spirit Week at Homecoming, Gray said. Last fall, the council organized a combination kickball tournament and color run for Homecoming Week. Student council members threw colored corn starch at players as they ran the bases.
“They all wore a white T-shirt, and it was just so much fun,” she said.
Members fed 300 people at the annual all-school Thanksgiving dinner last fall, Gray said. They filled 100 boxes with presents for children last holiday season as part of Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child and sent Christmas cards to Council Bluffs veterans.
“all the kids at school brought things in, or else they brought in money for us to get stuff,” she said.
Her husband, school Executive Director Larry Gray, agreed to take a pie in the face at the Thanksgiving dinner if they filled 100 boxes, which she didn’t think they could do.
“He was excited that they did that,” she said. “He was a good sport.”
The council has coordinated or helped with several fund drives, raising $1,600 for Gabriel’s Corner with an all-school change war and dressing in black and white to serve a formal dinner at the school’s Giving Gala, Erin Gray said.
“They’re a really good group of kids,” she said. “They really want the best for the school.”
They also organized a Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser for the American Heart Association, which was held in March in the school gym. Students in the primary grades partnered with the student council to collect pledges and donations from parents and staff during February, according to elementary Principal Justin Steinmetz.
More than 80 students in kindergarten through third grade got the joint jumping, and some older students joined in. The students raised more than $2,000 — the amount they needed to reach to compel physical education teacher Derek Drummond to have his head shaved at the end of the event.
During the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, council members sent cards to residents at Risen Son Christian Village.
Gray teaches high school English and preschool and elementary music and directs the high school choir. She directed students in preschool through high school in the school’s Christmas program in December at the Mid-America Center. The event involved at least 200 students and attracted an audience of 800 people.
“There were a lot of kids that helped out,” she said.
Some read Bible verses, while others worked on the stage crew or served as ushers, and still others sold poinsettias, Gray said. They spent a few hours on the previous day practicing at the MAC.
She teaches drama as an elective class and supervises the class’s productions. Students performed in skits, and the class presented a dinner theater production at Victory Fellowship Church just before Iowa schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten students performed in “And So There Were None,” a comedy-mystery, while others served the multi-course meal, bussed tables or worked on the stage crew.
The production was led by a student director and student stage manager.
The play focuses on the mysterious disappearance of Boston cream pie whenever certain couples visit, Gray said. Coincidentally, the Boston cream pie served at the event also disappeared.
Cast members — mostly junior high students — surprised the audience with their acting skills, Gray said.
“They really blew the socks off of people,” she said. “It was such a fun way to leave the schoolyear.”
Gray has taught at Heartland Christian since the school was formed in 2001 with the joining of Victory Christian School (affiliated with Victory Fellowship Church) and Loess Hills Christian School (affiliated with Crossroads Christian Center). Larry Gray also joined the school in 2001 and served as athletic director until former director and cofounder Gary Wilson retired in 2016, when he added executive director to his moniker.
The Grays have 14 children — including six at home — as well as nine grandchildren, plus one on the way.
