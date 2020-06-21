*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Sunday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Sunday's e-edition.
Like father, like son, the old saying goes.
Sons don’t follow in their father’s footsteps as often as they used to, but Kory aldrich did follow his father, Martin, into teaching.
Then his father followed him to Lewis Central Middle School.
Kory has taught math at L.C.M.S. for five years. He has two sections of seventh-grade math, one class with special education students, one section of advanced seventh-grade math and one sophomore-level geometry class for advanced eighth-graders.
“We had six kids at middle school that had advanced enough they were trying sophomore math,” he said.
Kory leads outside the classroom, too, as a member of the building leadership team and as assistant high school baseball coach. He is also the district program chairman for Illuminate, an assessment and database portal. The resource provides assessments that can be used as practice tests and a way to record data on how students compare to certain standards. The tool provides “actionable data” that shows what students need more work on.
Two years ago, he recruited his dad, an instrumental music teacher at Clarinda Community Schools (where Kory went to school), to come to the district.
“I kind of knew one of the band directors was leaving, so every time I saw him I’d mention it to him,” he said.
With a generous amount of prodding, Marty applied for the position, got an interview and was offered the job. He and his wife, Cindy, decided to move to Council Bluffs.
“We have two sets of twins,” Marty said, adding that Kory has a twin sister. “We knew he was the only one who was going to settle close to us.”
No grandkids came with the deal, though, as Kory is still single.
Marty teaches eighth-grade band in partnership with Dan Tucker, the Lewis Central High School band director, and Johnny Kurt, the other middle school band director. Kurt directs the sixth- and seventh-grade bands. The sixth-grade band is the middle school’s largest, last year numbering more than 100 members. Marty also assists Tucker with high school marching band.
“There’s a lot of collaboration, and it’s very exciting,” he said.
Marty, a trumpeter at heart, leads the eighth-grade jazz band, and Kurt does the seventh-grade jazz band, Marty said. Tucker directs the high school jazz and pep bands, but Marty got in on a special experience this past year.
“I helped with the girls basketball pep band for state tournament,” he said.
Eighth grade band marches in the fall, and both seventh and eighth grades march in the spring and combine for the Celebrate CB Parade, Marty said. The eighth-grade band usually plays at a home football game sometime during the season.
“The last two years, we’ve done a combined band pregame,” he said.
Despite working in the same building, the father-son duo “can’t interact much during the day,” Kory said.
“Most days after school, he has after-school duty,” he said. “He has to watch the buses. So I go out there, and we have about 15 minutes to talk.”
Marty said Lewis Central is “great.” And, although it’s the biggest of the four schools where he has taught, “I don’t feel like I’m in that big of a school,” he said. “Since day one, I’ve felt like I belonged, and I’ve got great people to teach with and good administration. I feel there’s strong community support for the school.”
Kory’s experience at L.C.MS has also been positive, he said. He feels like his colleagues have been very supportive.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot,” he said. “I’ve got great people around me. Everything has been super positive. I’ve never had a bad year.”
Cindy, by the way, started out as a teacher and then moved to a school counselor for the last 22 years of her career, Marty said. She retired a couple years ago but now periodically drives down to Maryville, Missouri, where she is an adjunct professor at Northwest Missouri State University.
