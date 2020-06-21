*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Sunday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Sunday's e-edition.
Two faculty members who have been part of the Iowa School for the Deaf family for more than four decades have retired.
Dan Gradoville, athletic director and woodworking and driver’s education teacher; and his wife, Jane Gradoville, physical education teacher and elementary counselor, finished their 42-year tenures at ISD on June 5.
“It’s been a good career — no regrets,” said Dan. “It’s been a great place.”
Said Jane, “It’s a small community, and it’s nice to be a part of that community.”
Ironically, neither of them planned to go into deaf education.
“It just worked out,” said Dan.
Jane grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from St. albert High School. She worked as a part-time house parent in the ISD dorm on weekends while attending University of Nebraska-Omaha. As an ISD employee, she learned American Sign Language and became comfortable relating to deaf students.
“But even at that point, I didn’t have deaf education in mind,” she said.
Jane graduated in the middle of the year with a bachelor’s in K-12 physical education/secondary health ed, and teaching openings were scarce.
“Because I knew sign language, (ISD) offered me a chance to sub in the classroom,” she said.
Then the ISD administration received notice that a physical education/health teacher was going to retire, Jane said. It lined up perfectly with the degree she had just finished at UNO. The superintendent asked if she was interested in the position, and that fall she became a full-time teacher at ISD. She went back to UNO for a master’s in deaf education and held that position for 20 years.
Dan grew up just down the river in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts education at Peru State College in Nebraska. He has a couple of deaf cousins but didn’t grow up around them.
But when he was looking for a job, he found out ISD had a good industrial arts department and got an interview there.
“I loved the facility and got along with the people I was going to be working with,” he said.
ISD asked Dan if he would be willing to cover the middle school athletic director position, too, and he agreed. He followed up and obtained a deaf education certificate at UNO.
“We had a high school athletic director and a middle school athletic director,” he said. He covered both during his last 27 years at ISD, but at that time, the school had a larger enrollment.
“When we first started out there, there were 350 students at ISD,” Jane said.
As fellow faculty members, Dan and Jane met and began their relationship. While recruiting coaches, he asked Jane if she wanted to coach middle school girls track and high school volleyball. She ended up coaching for 15 years.
Dan did the lion’s share — make that the Bobcat’s share – of coaching during much of his time at ISD. He was middle school track coach for 34 years, head boys basketball coach for 24 years, assistant high school track coach for 10 years and head football coach, assistant football coach and head girls basketball coach for five years each. He sat out on coaching during his later years at the school so he and Jane could watch their own children participate in sports.
When an elementary counselor was getting ready to retire, ISD officials asked Jane if she would consider taking the job and getting a master’s in counseling. She accepted the position and earned a master’s in elementary counseling at Creighton University.
The 2019-20 schoolyear was decidedly different than the Gradovilles’ first 41 at ISD. Like other schools, ISD spent the last 2 ½ months delivering instruction online. Teachers used Zoom to hold virtual classes and see how students are doing, Jane said.
“We’re used to working with our kids directly … This is a struggle — it’s tough,” she said.
But aside from that, the couple have found their careers at ISD satisfying and rewarding.
“What I really liked is seeing the number of kids who come into ISD and feel so comfortable, because they can communicate with everybody there,” Jane said. “Some of the kids felt isolated in public school.”
At ISD, teachers can develop close relationships with their students, Jane said.
“We have small class sizes, so we get to know our students quite well,” she said. “I’ve watched these kids since they’ve been in preschool.”
Watching students progress through school was especially rewarding, Dan said.
“It’s nice when you can see kids grow and develop and see their personalities develop,” he said. “I guess we get satisfaction out of seeing that.”
As ISD students competed with those from other institutions in the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf, teachers and coaches formed relationships with their counterparts from other schools, Jane said.
Homecoming is another event the Gradovilles enjoyed, Jane said. Many alumni return for it each year.
“It’s fun to see what’s going on in their lives,” she said.
Dan and Jane have three sons — all of whom live in the local area — and a daughter who lives in Phoenix. They have seven grandchildren ranging from 16 months to 9 years of age. Now, the two plan to spend more time with them, do a little traveling and slow down a little bit, they said.
Jane would like to visit Washington, D.C.
“I was there when I was just 9 or 10 and absolutely loved it,” she said. “That’s definitely one of the places we want to take plenty of time (visiting).”
And Dan might do some woodworking projects.
“I just enjoy the process,” he said. “I enjoy building things and finishing things.”
