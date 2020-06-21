*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Sunday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Sunday's e-edition.
Perhaps more than anyone else, Carter Wells has illustrated the spirit of Lewis Central High School on video.
Carter, who graduated this year, made video profiles and promotions on school athletic teams and events, recorded games for the school’s social media pages and created an emotional and memorable video dedicated to the Class of 2020. It’s his take on the 2019-20 school year.
“It captured the moment, it captured the year perfectly,” he said.
Carter did it for his friends and for the Lewis Central community, he said.
During the school year, he posted information on the Titan girls basketball team and did a recap of their tournament experience. He went with the football team to the UNI-Dome at the University of Northern Iowa when they played in the state tournament. He also recorded the game and posted highlights. He’s done boys and girls basketball, football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball and wrestling.
Carter enjoys shooting sports because, after all, he is an athlete himself. He played tennis all four years at L.C.H.S., played basketball his freshman and sophomore years and played baseball his freshman year.
He spent about five hours a week working on school videos during much of his senior year, Carter said.
“I enjoy it all,” he said. “I like filming, aspects of producing and directing. I also enjoy editing and trying new stuff with that to see how I can push my videos in new ways — give it a new look.”
Carter’s videos brought much more traffic to the school’s social media pages, according to Josh allen, the school district’s technology integration specialist, who worked with him on many of his projects. That, in turn, fueled more demand for his work.
“Once they see it, they ask for it,” allen said. “Dance team is one example. Parents asked for a video of their showcase. Mock trial is another example.”
Carter started making videos as a hobby when he was in seventh grade and became the school videomaster during the 2018-19 school year. He’s been using Adobe Premier Pro editing software for several years on his home computer and knows how to edit and add special effects.
Besides making sports videos, Carter got some practice at his craft his senior year working on a short film in Audio-Visual Club. He entered “The Box” in state speech contest.
“It was a film about making the film,” he said. “It was something different than (recording) another sport. I enjoyed it.”
also during his senior year, Carter was named Videographer of the Year at the Iowa High School Press Association News Team of the Year contest. He also got first place in sports multimedia story, an honorable mention in sports photo and was one of four Lewis Central students named IHSPA Scholars.
Carter plans to do some freelance videography this summer. This fall, he’ll be video recording Hawkeye football games for the team and coaching staff while he studies cinema at the University of Iowa.
“I was really excited about the opportunity,” he said. “I’ve been looking for an opportunity the last couple years and building a portfolio and trying to get the job. I probably like to video football the most.”
