A mainstay at Lewis & Clark Elementary School, fourth-grade teacher Rachel Shanks is also a fixture at the local YMCA and works with girls athletics at Abraham Lincoln High School as a volunteer.
She has taught everything from first to fifth grades at Lewis & Clark and also taught a children’s literature class at Buena Vista University’s attendance center at Iowa Western Community College. But her relationship with her students extends beyond the classroom.
And, of course, everything was beyond the classroom during the last few months of the schoolyear. The district’s Teaching and Learning Department did a good job of lining up online curriculum and preparing packets for students during the weekend before schools were closed, Shanks said.
“They had bags of packets ready to go,” she said.
What Shanks has enjoyed during the closure is meeting individually with students online. She has tried to meet with them twice a week.
“I can have them read to me, I can help them with problems with their packets,” she said.
Teachers and families have found ways to stay connected, Shanks said. One family held a birthday party via Google Hangout, for example.
“We’ve done parades, and we’ve done reverse parades when kids came to pick up lunches,” she said. “Some of the staff at Lewis & Clark stood outside and chatted with them when they came to get their lunches. That was really fun to see them.”
“I really am motivated at helping others right now,” she said.
Past students still communicate with her and look to her for support, Shanks said. Some of them are facing life challenges.
“Even when they move out of town, they keep in touch,” she said.
Some who have moved on to Kirn Middle School connected with her during the school closure, Shanks said. She gave blankets and groceries to one former student and took a care package and flowers to a former student recovering from an appendectomy.
“I’ve connected many of my students with TeamMates mentors,” she said. “That’s what I try to do with past students that have had life struggles. I love that program. They do a great job.”
Shanks has taught athletic conditioning classes at the YMCA for more than 20 years, she said.
“I have a lot of teachers that go there,” she said.
More recently, Shanks has gotten involved offering support to female athletes at Abraham Lincoln High School.
“I went to some of the games at al and noticed many of the girls were struggling with confidence, and it was affecting their performance,” she said.
The girls would hang their heads when they were behind and look like they felt defeated, Shanks said.
“I started with the al volleyball girls” working on mindfulness, meditation and team building, she said. “I wanted to see what I could do with them.”
Shanks met with the team and had the girls write down thoughts about how they felt at games. Then they talked about it.
“A lot of them hadn’t even realized what they were doing until they wrote it on paper,” she said.
Shanks also led them in meditation to help them relax.
“They just enjoyed it so much we just continued it through the season,” she said. “They went to state last year, too, so it really helped their nerves.”
They also spent some time on weightlifting and physical conditioning so they would be mentally and physically ready.
“I spent a lot of time preparing,” Shanks said. “I took it seriously. I think I actually took on a lot of their stress.”
Shanks’ daughter, Jillian, is now a member of the team and will be a senior this fall, she said. Jillian also plays basketball and runs track.
Shanks enjoys watching her daughter compete but also likes to participate. She plays beach volleyball at the Council Bluffs Country Club, where she sees some of her teaching colleagues.
“I really enjoy sports,” she said.
