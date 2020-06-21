*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Sunday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Sunday's e-edition.
Timothy Radermacher is St. Albert Catholic Schools’ music man.
Radermacher just completed his second year as the school system’s instrumental music teacher for grades 5-12. He feels like he has good support from the administration, staff, parents and students.
“It’s been great,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed being a part of the community. It’s just been a really great learning experience for me.”
Radermacher directs the fifth-grade band, two middle school bands and the high school’s concert, marching, pep and rock bands. He also teaches lessons to more than 100 students.
During this past schoolyear, membership in the groups ranged from 20 in the high school concert band and one of the middle school groups to 40 in the rock band. Marching band was a hit, Radermacher said.
“That’s pretty new for St. Albert to have a marching band,” he said.
It was started by his predecessor, and Radermacher has helped the band progress.
“The first year, we just stood and played,” he said. “This year, we did some formations on the field. The kids enjoyed it a lot, and the parents loved it. I think next year we’ll be ready to try some more complicated things. It’s really fun to play at the football games and be part of that excitement.
“Pep band got to go to the Girls State Basketball Tournament,” he said. “We got to go and play in the (Wells Fargo) Arena, and we played for a large crowd.”
Radermacher, with input from the students, decided to form a rock band instead of a jazz band. It turned out to be his biggest group.
“There are just so many kids interested in being a part of it,” he said. “I had thought about starting a jazz band instead, but jazz requires a really specific instrumentation, and we didn’t have that. It fit the needs of our school better.”
The rock band provides an opportunity for students to play instruments they can’t play in concert band, such as guitar, bass guitar, piano and drums, Radermacher said. Instrumentation is flexible — and so is Radermacher. He arranges a lot of the music the group plays using an app he got in college, Notion. That makes it easier for him to notate and transpose music.
“It does take a lot of extra time,” he said. “That’s what I work on a lot over the summer. The more I do it, the faster I get at it.”
And, of course, rock is a popular style.
“It’s an accessible type of music, because it’s familiar and the style has tunes they already know,” Radermacher said.
The rock band often serves as the pep band at home games, Radermacher said.
“Sometimes I’ll take pieces we already played in pep band and I’ll add extra parts to it,” he said.
Radermacher does group lessons with the younger students and individual lessons with the older ones, he said.
“It’s nice that the program is small enough we’re able to offer that,” he said. “Here, we have that opportunity — kids can come in and take them here during the school day.”
Radermacher grew up in Plymouth, Minnesota and got interested in music after some of his siblings got involved in it — although none of them followed through with it.
“My older siblings had joined band, and they played through middle school,” he said. “So I thought ‘OK, I’ll give it a try.’”
Radermacher started on alto saxophone in middle school but tried some other instruments in high school. He spent some time playing tenor and baritone sax in jazz band and switched to bassoon in concert band when he was about 16.
“That’s the instrument I stuck with,” he said. “They always needed bassoon players.”
His versatility would pay off in college, where he needed to learn different instruments so he could teach them.
“I’ve always liked learning new instruments,” he said.
Radermacher earned his bachelor’s degree in music education at Luther College in Decorah and started his teaching career at St. Albert.
Of course, college didn’t prepare him to teach band during a pandemic. The spring contests and band concerts were cancelled, and the last quarter was all online school, Radermacher said.
“It’s hard to figure out how the band can continue when you can’t rehearse as a group,” he said.
Radermacher came up with some creative solutions. Besides the obvious option of having students record themselves playing, he had them listen to certain pieces of music and write about them and/or have virtual discussions about them. He also had them practice sight-reading using websites that create music that the students couldn’t possibly have been familiar with.
“We got to do some things we’d never do,” he said. “There’s a lot of important learning that can be done in online assignments.”
