*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Sunday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Sunday's e-edition.
Stephanie Ryan goes beyond the classroom in caring for her students.
Ryan, a counselor at Thomas Jefferson High School, has helped beef up the school’s pantry and formed support groups for students.
She is one of four professionals in the school counseling center. One counselor works with all of the seniors. Ryan handles students in grades 9-11 whose last names begin with A-H, and the other two counselors split the rest of them. Ryan distributes a weekly counseling center update.
Ryan has been at T.J. for 10 years. She was a special education teacher for eight years at T.J. the last five as department chair — and just completed her second year as a counselor.
“In my two years as counselor, I’ve gotten to know (students) on a personal level,” she said. “That was one of the reasons I chose to step in as a counselor, because you get to see kids one to one and do relationship building with students.”
That includes learning about their personal needs, sometimes from them and sometimes from their teachers.
The food pantry had been there for some time but was not thriving, Ryan said. She asked families and staff to donate, if they could.
“Pantry support has come from teachers and staff here, as well as parents and students so that those services are available to them,” she said. “A lot of our staff do donate so kids can go home with food for the weekend.”
Some students have received help from the pantry, Ryan said.
“We had probably 20 students who got bags every week — groceries to take home — and that’s something that wasn’t really established,” she said. “It’s a good feeling when students can let down their guard and ask for these things. It’s difficult for people to ask for assistance.”
The backpack program is set up to help elementary and middle school students, Ryan said. The pantry also gives out clothing.
Ryan tried to make sure none of the remaining food was wasted.
“A lot of the stuff that would have expired by the end of the schoolyear I took down to a (community) food pantry,” she said.
Ryan also made sure students knew where the food would be available.
“A couple kids told me they had gone to the pantry and made use of the stuff we provided,” she said.
While Ryan enjoyed teaching special education, she wanted to get to know general education students, too.
“I felt like I was able to impact students with special needs and transition them into the next level, but I really wanted to see the other side, too, and (learn) to challenge the exceptional leaders,” she said.
Ryan wanted to help students reach their goals, she said.
“One big thing is the social-emotional piece, which is kind of my area of the counseling center. With any child learning, if they are disturbed or emotionally unstable, they’re not going to retain anything they’re learning.”
Ryan tries to support students with anxiety so they can learn to cope with it and stay in the classroom and learn. Sometimes she gives them manipulatives — things they can fiddle with to diffuse anxiety while they’re in class.
Ryan facilitates a number of groups for students who are wrestling with certain problems. Those include groups for anxiety, anger management, Wise Guys, grief and others. If a teacher or student sees a need, she tries to provide a group for it.
“Usually, I have two to three groups running, and they usually run six to eight weeks,” she said. “They’re usually made up of about 10 per group. It would rotate class periods so students wouldn’t have to miss the same class every week.”
The Wise Guys group is designed to help boys be responsible in relationships, Ryan said. Two sessions are offered each year for freshmen and sophomore boys and are led by a representative from Planned Parenthood.
“That is helping your males be good leaders and role models and have appropriate social interactions,” she said.
The grief group is offered regularly, Ryan said.
“That one we try to have all year long, because you never know when grief’s going to hit, so students have that support,” she said.
