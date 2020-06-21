*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Sunday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Sunday's e-edition.
Anna Schewe, an incoming senior at St. Albert High School, is an outstanding and very active student.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been elected secretary for the 2020-21 schoolyear. She will also be vice president of the student council and president of the senior class. She has been listed on the Gold Honor Roll every semester in high school and has already been awarded numerous scholarships.
Anna participates in sports, robotics, theater, music and science and Spanish bowl. She just finished her second year on the Lewis Central High School swim team, which she participates in because St. Albert doesn’t have its own team.
“I didn’t do swimming my freshman year, because I was in volleyball,” she said. “I’ve actually been swimming on a team competitively since I was 5 years old. I started at the Y. I just love swimming, and it’s been part of my life for a really long time and I really enjoy swimming.”
Even though Anna attends St. Albert and not Lewis Central, she likes being on the Lewis Central team, which also includes students from Heartland Christian School and Missouri Valley High School, she said.
“I love my team,” she said. “There’s a lot of different schools coming together on my team. I love my coach, Bruce Schomburg. He’s an amazing coach. We have a lot of fun together, and we compete.”
Anna has been in robotics for seven years, she said.
“My team has made it to state the past two years,” she said. “This year, we got the third place Motivate Award and we got the Inspire Award at our league championship. My team was half seniors this year, so I’m going to miss my senior robotics friends.”
Anna is much newer to the sport of tennis, she said.
“I hadn’t played tennis before until my freshman year,” she said.
Nevertheless, Anna took up the sport and jumped in with both feet.
“I love being on the tennis team,” she said. “It’s super fun, and I love my team. Even when we’re not in the season, we sometimes play together, and it’s super fun. I haven’t made it to state, but that’s OK.”
Anna sings in concert choir and Soundsations, an honor choir that performs more specialized choral works such as chamber music. She joined the band last fall and is learning to play the saxophone.
“It’s been kind of difficult to learn, but I’ve just been sticking at it,” she said. “It’s been really fun being in band. I’m definitely going to do it again next year.”
Anna also got involved in theater her freshman year and has performed in productions each year, including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Guys & Dolls,” “Brigadoon” and others. She was part of St. Albert’s production of “Our Town,” but the cast never got to perform the play because of the school closure brought on by the spread of the coronavirus.
“I had a bit of stage fright — and I still kind of do — but I enjoy theater,” she said.
Since several of these plays are musicals, Anna has sung — either as part of an ensemble or a soloist.
“I had my first big solo in ‘Brigadoon,’” she said. “It was really fun, and I learned a lot and gained some confidence.”
Anna started attending St. Albert in kindergarten and enjoys the atmosphere, she said.
“It’s such a small community and really supportive of each other,” she said. “I really like it.”
