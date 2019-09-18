Faced with a lack of substitute bus drivers, the Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education voted Monday to raise the starting wage for bus drivers by 55 cents per hour.
The move increased the pay rate from $13.70 to $14.25.
Wages were not raised for other drivers, but the starting rate is still lower than the wages of the current drivers, according to Jeff Carper, operations director.
The school district is scraping by, as far as drivers, Carper said.
“Right now, we’ve got enough for routes,” he said. “We have just enough — no extras, no backups.”
That means if one driver is unable to work, one of three qualified maintenance department employees may need to cover for them, Carper said. If a driver had to do an extra route at the end of the day, it would make students late getting home, he said.
Especially difficult would be getting someone to fill in driving students to an out-of-town game or other event, he said.
“A lot of times, the trips are during route time,” Carper said. “If it’s in the (metro), we can switch things around and make it work.”
If it’s farther away, it could be difficult, he said.
“We have good bus drivers,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “They’re loyal to our district.”
School officials hope the higher wage will attract some new drivers. But in case it doesn’t, the board also approved a referral incentive. Any employee who refers a candidate who becomes a driver for the district will receive $50 a month for up to 10 months, as long as the person they referred continues to drive for the district. The incentive would apply for a maximum of five new drivers.
And, if the higher wage and referral incentive don’t work, they won’t cost the district anything, Knost pointed out.
For applicants without experience, Lewis Central covers the training needed to obtain a commercial driver’s license, Carper said. Training takes three to four weeks.
“Driving a bus is a great part-time job,” he said.
Riverside Community School District is also finding it difficult to recruit enough bus drivers, Superintendent Tim Mitchell said. He talked to other area superintendents about it during a recent conference and found that other districts were having the same problem.
“We’ve all been increasing pay,” he said.
Riverside now offers a bonus for new bus drivers, Mitchell said. They receive $250 at the end of the first semester and another $250 at the end of the schoolyear, if they are still driving for the district. For substitutes, the bonus is $150 at the end of each semester this schoolyear. Substitute drivers must drive at least 20 routes per semester to qualify.
Regular drivers are guaranteed 20 hours a week — which qualifies them to buy into the district’s health insurance plan, he said, although they must pay the full cost.
Some districts are requiring their coaches to get CDLs and drive their teams to away games, Mitchell said.
Underwood Community School District Superintendent Ed Hawks said it is challenging to find enough drivers sometimes, but Underwood is in pretty good shape. Part of the reason is two drivers who left a couple years ago came back.
“Right now, we are fortunate to have enough drivers and a pretty good pool of substitutes,” he said. “We have nine regular routes, and we have about 18 people signed up as drivers; so we have some that are just willing to (fill in).”
