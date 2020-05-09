Students picking up meals at Council Bluffs schools Friday got something extra.
A total of 1,200 activity kits were distributed along with the meals. The effort was the result of a collaboration between Raise Me to Read and the I-Smile program – both part of Family Inc. Each kit contained a book; a toothbrush; activity pages with puzzles and pictures to color; and information on good oral hygiene from Early Head Start and the Healthy and Well Kids in Iowa state insurance program, according to Samantha Emerine, director of Raise Me to Read.
It was something other communities were doing and a way to meet several needs families might have, she said.
“Kids are home right now, and they may not have access to reading material,” she said. “I don’t think parents are even aware that we’re still doing Earl Head Start signup and programming.”
Books were chosen from Raise Me to Read’s supply that would be appropriate for toddlers to second-graders, Emerine said.
The toothbrushes are some that Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation donated to be given out during I-Smile’s spring school visits, which were cancelled, said Liz Addison, director of I-Smile.
“We had a lot of toothbrushes, and a lot of families in the community probably need them,” she said. “Taking care of your oral health at home at this time is really important when you can’t see your dentist.”
Other materials included in the packets were also important, Addison said.
“We really wanted to get information about HAWK-I out,” she said. “We know a lot of people have lost their jobs and lost their health insurance.”
The kits were assembled at Family Inc. when few employees were there and delivered to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church last week to be handed out at Council Bluffs Community School District’s nine meal sites, Emerine said. They were distributed last week at Abraham Lincoln High School, Bloomer Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary and the remaining schools Friday.
Any leftover kits will be offered to families during future meal distributions, she said. It is important for parents to read with their young children, and continuing to do that when schools are closed can help prevent the “slide” in intellectual development, Emerine said.
“It’s a fun family activity,” she said.
