The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education gave approval during its meeting last week to a settlement with a former employee.
The settlement agreement included a payment of $250,000 after an administrative complaint was filed with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the school district.
The district’s insurance company provided most of the money for the payment, she said.
Because it was a personnel matter, no further information about the employee or the complaint was available to the public.
